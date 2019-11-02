James Charles Releases TikTok Video as Shane/Jeffree Palette Drops

You couldn’t blame James Charles if he feels overshadowed of late. Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star were all the rage on Halloween 2019 week as they unveiled their new Conspiracy makeup palette following weeks of buildup on their YouTube documentary series. That had some people wondering: What about James Charles?

James has been ignoring the Conspiracy palette drop, posting a TikTok video showing him with long brown hair. “move over @daniellecohn there’s a new tik tok queen in town 👑 #fyp” the video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, is captioned.

Comments on Twitter about the James Charles TikTok video weren’t kind. “who let james charles get a tik tok? and why has nobody stopped him yet….?” wrote one. “when you’re mindlessly enjoying your Saturday and James Charles is back on your timeline,” wrote another. “Omg I thought that was Tati-” wrote another. “I’m the @Harvard logo wondering how it ended up on Tik Tok 🤣” James has millions of followers on TikTok.

He also wrote that his lawyer would be in contact, sharing a post about alleged hair loss.

my lawyer will be in contact 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RfkPRe6IlC — James Charles (@jamescharles) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Jeffree Star was gushing about the success of the Conspiracy palette, which dropped on November 1. “Good morning world!!!! Shane and I are so speechless from yesterday’s magic!! Can’t wait to celebrate today with everyone

😭🐷⭐️,” Jeffree wrote on November 2.

“I cant believe it. everything in the conspiracy collection sold out. i cant believe how supportive u guys have been through this. i genuinely cant put into words how overwhelmed i’m feeling. we’re internet dinosaurs and the fact that you guys are still there for us is insane :,): Shane wrote.

I cant believe it. everything in the conspiracy collection sold out. i cant believe how supportive u guys have been through this. i genuinely cant put into words how overwhelmed i’m feeling. we’re internet dinosaurs and the fact that you guys are still there for us is insane :,) pic.twitter.com/0gRgLtuuE2 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) November 2, 2019

James Charles Is Pushing a New Mini Makeup Palette

James has also been trying to highlight his own new mini makeup palette and dealing with the insults of fans of Shane and Jeffree, who wondered why his feud with Tati Westbrook was completely left out of the Jeffree/Shane YouTube series on their palette. Palette wars matter because they stand to make the YouTuber/beauty influencers millions and millions of dollars. The goal is to generate buzz and fan excitement.

The beauty influencer didn’t make the Dawson/Star series. Fans were expecting to see Shane and Star address the feud between James Charles and Tati Westbrook because a hint of it made the trailer, but it never came up. According to Seventeen, the series also showed Shane’s reaction as James Charles bled followers in the wake of the Tati dustup. In case you missed all that, Tati and James were best friends, until the relationship ruptured spectacularly, with each releasing a YouTube video to reveal their side. “Why I Did It,” was James’ video, and Tati’s take down was called “Bye, Sister.” Tati, the OG YouTube beauty influencer, was upset because she believes she helped James gain a following only to see James endorsing a competitor supplement product. James lost millions of followers who believed he’d betrayed Tati.

With all of this YouTube drama, fans thought it might show up on the Shane and Jeffree series but Shane and Jeffree kept the higher ground by cutting out James.

Fans were upset that the series didn’t deliver or show any more about that. “i can’t believe i watched over 5 hours of this f*cking shane series to see the james charles tati tea and IT WAS CUT. shane pull up baby it’s on sight,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

In addition, James Charles announced on October 11, 2019 that he was coming out with a new makeup palette too. Fans couldn’t help but think it was in reaction to Jeffree and Shane’s big moment. “James Charles x Morphe Part 2 Reveal 🌈” the video, which was viewed by more than 4 million people, was titled. James said in the video that he was hesitant to do a part 2 because he felt the first James Charles palette was set up so that any look could be created with it. James said he realized that it wasn’t great that the first palette lacked a mirror and was too big for traveling. Thus, James said he was going to create a mini palette collection that is “half the size of its bigger sister.”

James turned off comments on the video, though. According to Verge, that’s because Shane and Jeffree’s fans began trolling James on the comment thread.

James has been posting new looks using the mini palette.

RT to be the next video's sister shoutout!! EXTREME RAINBOW DRAG TRANSFORMATION is now live!! I attempted to create a full look inspired by my mini palette lmaooo check it out 🌈🎨 https://t.co/SMrDjn9NtG pic.twitter.com/opWwouvlPy — James Charles (@jamescharles) October 29, 2019

The YouTube series of Shane and Jeffree was called The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star, and it largely showed the YouTubers getting along as they gushed with excitement and “OMGs” over the creation and unveiling of their new Conspiracy palette. It all led up to a big reveal video. When the palette finally dropped on November 1, 2019, it led their website to crash. All the hype came from the YouTube series as well as Jeffree’s and Shane’s social media following and savvy. Jeffree was excited, gushing on Twitter, “I can’t believe everyone is finally seeing our baby… I love you @shanedawson 🐷⭐️ #ShanexJeffree.” Jeffree added, “I can’t stop crying 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Jeffree declared, “I’ve never been more proud of a project in my entire life… Here is the #ShanexJeffree Collection reveal!!!!” During the video, though, Jeffree discusses personal problems, breaking down at one point about a beloved dog dying.

On Instagram, as of November 2, 2019, James hadn’t posted for a week, when he posted this photo:

James Charles is still sitting on a large bank account. The YouTuber is worth more than $4 million.

