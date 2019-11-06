‘Finding Jack’ Film Resurrecting James Dean in CGI Leaves Fans Aghast

James Dean, legendary young Hollywood icon who died at the age of 24 in 1955, is returning to the silver screen. Through the magic of CGI, the film, Finding Jack, directed by Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh, obtained the right to use Dean’s image and announced they would be re-creating a “realistic version of James,” — news which left fans of the actor, and of movies in general, in horror.

Finding Jack, which is based on Maria Sova and Gareth Crocker’s novel, is a movie that takes places during Vietnam Ware, and CGI Dean has been cast a character named Rogan. As announced via The Hollywood Reporter, “We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean,” said Ernst.

“We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact,” Ernst continued. “The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down.”

Canadian VFX banner Imagine Engine and South African VFX company MOI Worldwide have been hired to create CGI James Dean as Rogan, a secondary character in the movie about the abandonment of more than 10,000 dogs at the end of the Vietnam War.

News That James Dean Was Coming Back From the Dead Was Met With Skepticism And Horror, Even Chris Evans Hates The Idea

A press release just arrived announcing they've "cast" James Dean in an upcoming movie. Buckle up for some bullshit. pic.twitter.com/Uob3BAXCIk — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 6, 2019

Dean has been dead for over 60 years, and the aghast reaction that he’d be returning to film wasn’t likely how Finding Jack producers saw how their big announcement would be received. The idea of the late actor, who left an indelible mark on the world with the films, Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden, returning to film, but in a way that his body will be constructed via “full body” CGI, and with the use of another actor’s voice — it was hard for people on Twitter to wrap their head around this logic.

When the "only person" who can play the part you've written has been dead for nearly 70 years, I'd suggest you find a new casting director before reanimating the corpse of James Dean. pic.twitter.com/RTqJ2TPvSo — 𝗔𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗢’𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻 (@artimusfoul) November 6, 2019

Yeah, that's not James Dean.

It's his face on a motion capture performance and an "anonymous" actor providing voice pattern and choices. I'd like to know how it will be credited.

How the real actors will be paid.

And how little this team understands the acting craft https://t.co/MkIQHrB5Y0 — Julie Ann Emery (@julieannemery) November 6, 2019

The biggest complaint was that of casting complaining that they were not able to find one actor in the world to play the role of Rogan. Even actor Chris Evans thought it was ridiculous. He tweeted, “I’m sure he’d be thrilled. This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful.”

I’m sure he’d be thrilled 🙄 This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful. https://t.co/hkwXyTR4pu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 6, 2019

Aisha Harris was able to find humor in the news. She tweeted, “Dream as if you’ll live forever, die as if you’ll be resurrected and treated like intellectual property by uninspired filmmakers 60 years later.”

Further angering fans, many users online believed if Dean were still alive, he’d hate everything about this posthumous casting.

"He didn’t like Hollywood, the way he was being treated as a business, as a piece of flesh, as a *thing.*…We hugged one another, and I didn’t feel him, I didn’t feel his spirit, and I said, “Jimmy, what are they doing to you here in Hollywood?” https://t.co/pNDUWRNJbF — Bright Wall/Dark Room (@BWDR) November 6, 2019

James Dean didn’t roll his grave; he basically flew his to a new planet cause he’s tired of our incompetence — Nathan Snyder (@nateallensnyde) November 6, 2019

This should go without saying, but the single greatest thing any actor brings to the table is their ability to make a human choice and surprise you within a scene. Something James Dean understood deeply. Fuck this ghoulish garbage. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 6, 2019

What Does This Mean for the Future of Film & TV?

A press release just arrived announcing they've "cast" James Dean in an upcoming movie.

Man he must have killed it at the auditions#JamesDean Is know one freaked out that we able to recreate the dead to this perfection pic.twitter.com/WKsjr1zLq5 — Hud (@TheHudVirus) November 6, 2019

Perhaps, what’s scaring people the most is the fact that technology is able to resurrect actors from the dead, and worry what this means for the future of film and TV. Mark Roesler, CEO of CMG Worldwide, said of bringing Dead back in Finding Jack, “This opens up a whole new opportunity for many of our clients who are no longer with us.”

Courtney Pochin, audience writer for the Daily Mirror, tweeted, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

