Why James Van Der Beek Was Eliminated & Isn’t on DWTS Finale

Why was James Van Der Beek eliminated on Dancing With the Stars when many feel he should have won? Why isn’t he on the DWTS finale?

James Van Der Beek has been a frontrunner this season on Dancing With the Stars, so it was quite a shock when he faced elimination last week, on the semifinals episode. Van Der Beek had been dealing with trauma at home, revealing on the live episode that his wife Kimberly suffered a devastating miscarriage. Van Der Beek’s performances were not as up to snuff for the judges, though many fans felt he did a great job. In turn, Van Der Beek’s scores weren’t as high as his fellow contestants.

He ended up in the bottom of the votes opposite Ally Brooke and the judges shocked fans, as well as fellow cast members, by eliminating Van Der Beek. Even Brooke felt that Van Der Beek shouldn’t be eliminated, pleading with host Tom Bergeron to let Van Der Beek have her spot in the finale.

James Van Der Beek’s DWTS Partner Opened Up About the Elimination

Emma Slater has been Van Der Beek’s partner this season and she cried upon hearing the news that they were eliminated. Following the elimination, Slater opened up to People about how Van Der Beek showed nothing but appreciation for the show. Van Der Beek said, “He needed the show. He said to me, ‘I need the show. I’m grateful to have an outlet and to have a form of physical expression and keep that engine to keep me going. I need to feel normal and not fall into the pit.’”

Slater continued saying that Van Der Beek’s strength has been his wife Kimberly. She explained, “I wish the outcome could have been different and we could have gone to the finale and she could have come and seen us dance again.”

Slater then went on to reveal what she said to Van Der Beek after their heart-breaking exit. She said, “On top of the week he’s had I feel really … I feel like I want to protect him and he wasn’t protected. I told him I was really sorry and it had nothing to do with him at all. He was the best he could have ever been, and I told him that he was amazing and I wouldn’t have wanted to have danced with anyone else … I felt like I was representing the show and I feel like he was let down. He was an incredible dancer.”

She also said, “He’s not one to get defeated. He has a very good head on his shoulders. This is a dance show. I know he’s upset and disappointed. At the same time, he’s an extremely smart and level-headed man.”

Many have voiced their upset over Van Der Beek’s elimination, including Judge Carrie Ann Inaba who was the first to vote off the actor, according to USA Today.

James Van Der Beek Addressed His Elimination on Instagram

James Van Der Beek has opened up his life to fans and has laid it all out on the ballroom floor. A few days after his shocking elimination on DWTS, he opened up about the experience on his Instagram account. He wrote to followers, “I’d been working for months with the intention of leaving you with a freestyle in the finals, but maybe it’s best I leave you with this. I did this show hoping my kids would see me work hard … little did I know they’d see me brought to my knees. Before our personal tragedy, I’d been trying to figure out a way to explain to my kids why I’d found it so important to support my cast even though they were technically my competitors … It’s not the Olympics … it’s a reality dance show. But it’s also a family.”

He continued, “Thank you to my partner and friend for life @theemmaslater for being so open and strong and talented, to the entire cast of pros for the mini master-classes and the wordless hugs, and the entire crew, from our segment producers to wardrobe, HMU, grips, P.A.’s and the band. Thank you for the safe, loving pocket you provided when I needed it most. And to all of you who’ve allowed me to share this personal and creative journey with you … thank you for all the good vibes and prayers … I’ll see you on the next dance floor.”

Currently, Van Der Beek is still healing from the loss of his child with wife Kimberly and is spending time with his kids. Unfortunately for fans, Van Der Beek won’t be competing in the season 28 finale of DWTS.

READ NEXT: Is Hannah Brown Dating Her DWTS Partner Alan Bersten?