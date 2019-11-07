Jeff Goldblum ‘Canceled’ on Twitter After Defending Woody Allen

Jeff Goldblum, one of the most universally beloved actors, was called for “cancellation” on Twitter after defending controversial director Woody Allen in an interview. In 1977, Goldblum nabbed the small role of “Lacey Party Guest” in the film Annie Hall, which starred Diane Keaton and Allen, the latter of whom also wrote and directed the movie.

The 67-year-old Jurassic Park star said to I News, “I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.”

“Even though I feel like this cultural shift [the #MeToo movement] is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work,” Goldblum continued. “So I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more.”

The jazz musician who’s band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, recently released a second album, and who’s currently starring in a new series which will air on Disney’s new streaming platform, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, like actress Scarlett Johansson, his choice to continue to defend Allen, who’s been accused by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, of molestation, was not taken kindly by the Twitterverse.

Dylan, who’s mother is actress Mia Farrow, appeared on CBS News last year and spoke about the alleged sexual abuse for the first time on TV. Describing the events which took place 26 years ago she said, “I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts…. As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”

In response, Allen made a statement to CBS News: “When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.”

Goldblum Saying He’d Continue to Work With Allen Was Met With Intense Backlash on Twitter

It’s nerve-wracking to see one of your favorite actors trending on Twitter, as most of the times it’s for a negative reason, so when online users discovered that Goldblum was defending Allen, online users were largely disappointed in him.

Numerous Actors Have Gone On the Record To Say They Would Never Work With Allen Ever Again

Actors such as Colin Firth, who worked with Allen in 2013’s Magic in the Moonlight, and Greta Gerwig, who appeared in the director’s 2012 film, To Rome With Love, have both gone on the record to say they’d never work with Allen again.

Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca, who star in Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, along with Jude Law, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Diego Luga, announced that they were donating their salaries to the Time’s Up movement in January 2018.

Chalemet wrote via Instagram, “I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and RAINN.”

