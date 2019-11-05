Will ‘Teen Mom 2’ Hire Back Jenelle Evans?

Now that Jenelle Evans has split from husband David Eason, there are rumors swirling that she will be hired back on Teen Mom 2. A source close to Evans told Radar Online that the break up is directly caused by the financial problems the couple were experiencing. “She’s running out of money,” the source claimed. “It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’”

“She decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again,” the source added. Evans made $400,000 a season when she was on Teen Mom 2, and she’s made it abundantly clear that she wants to rejoin the cast now that she is without Eason. She discussed her time away from the series during a lengthy Instagram post, and how its led her to reflect on her own personal life.

Jenelle Evans Recently Split from Husband David Eason

“With time away from Teen Mom [2], I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on October 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans took a more direct approach during a Q&A on Instagram Live. She answered several queries about her career and her controversial exit from Teen Mom 2, including what she has planned for the future. “Will you ever go back to school or the work force now that you’re no longer on MTV?” one user asked. “I’ve always had other jobs besides MTV, so I’ve always been working,” she answered. “I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job… MTV.”

She Told Fans She’s Waiting for MTV to Hire Her Back on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Another user questioned whether MTV’s involvement in Evans’ life now that she has been fired from the series. “If you’re not being paid by MTV & don’t have a contract, why are they still pulling the strings?” they asked, to which Evans responded: “I am in a contract. You tell me. I’m just as confused as the rest of you.”

Evan’s mother Barbara also spoke about against MTV’s treatment of her daughter, and felt that other cast members were being given priority. “Why should Jenelle and I lose our money, and why is MTV supporting Amber when Jenelle and I have done nothing wrong?” she questioned. “We were on [the show] for 10 years too, and they stopped filming with us.”

MTV has yet to announce whether they plan to hire Evans back, but she has made a point of distancing herself from Eason, who’s actions led to her dismissal in the first place. She is also among the most recognizable and popular faces on Teen Mom 2, so it remains to be seen whether MTV decides to usher in a reconciliation.