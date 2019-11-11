Jennifer Aniston Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

Jennifer Aniston has been a celebrity mainstay for three decades. The actress has conquered the small screen and the big screen, and tonight she is being honored with the People’s Icon award at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. But how old is Aniston? How old was she when she got her big break on Friends?

Aniston is 50 years old. According to Biography, she was born on February 11, 1969 in Sherman Oaks, California. Her parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, were both actors who encouraged her dramatic interests as a child. After she graduated high school, Aniston worked in Off-Broadway productions such as For Dear Life and Dancing on Checker’s Grave. She made her film debut with an uncredited part in the 1988 cult film Mac and Me. She was 19 years old.

Aniston Is 50 Years Old & Made Her Screen Debut at 19

Aniston continued to land minor roles in film and television. She landed roles on Molloy and Ferris Bueller, but both television shows were cancelled within the 1990 season. She starred in the 1993 horror film Leprechaun, which she has since expressed regret for taking, despite its cult status. Aniston’s career didn’t take off, however, until she was cast as Rachel on the NBC sitcom Friends. She was 25.

Anison became a superstar off the strength of Friends, and received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations including a win for Lead Actress. She was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and won in 2003 as Best Actress In a Television Series Musical or Comedy. During the show’s final season, Aniston was paid $1 million-per-episode, which made her the highest-paid actress in television history.

She Landed Her Breakout Role on ‘Friends’ at 25 Years Old

Aniston has been frank about her experiences in Hollywood, and how certain stigmas can be attached to actresses as they get older. “There is this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless,” she told Elle Magazine. “I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s**t into my face.”

“I see them and my heart breaks. I think, ‘Oh god if you only know how much older you look’,” Aniston continued. “They are trying to stop the clock, and all you can see is an insecure person who won’t let themselves just age. I also have a fiancé who will put a gun to my head if I touch my face in any way.” The actress also touched on her good genes, and credits her parents with teaching her to drink lots of water.

She Is the Same Height as ‘Friends’ Co-Star Courtney Cox at 5’5″

“My dad is 100 percent Greek; he turned 81 and he barely has a wrinkle,” she revealed. “And neither does my grandmother, who was 95 when she died. But it’s also just water, drinking a lot of water, using really nice, good products for your face. Don’t over-product, that’s the other thing. Getting proper sleep is always important.”

According to Celebily, Aniston is 5’5″. This makes her shorter than Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, who stands at 5’8″, but the same height as Courtney Cox. Aniston joked about her height during the making of the romantic comedy The Break-Up, and how it caused issues for her taller co-star Vince Vaughn. “We had a ball making The Break-Up, though with him at 6-foot-5 and me at 5-foot-5, they had trouble keeping us in the same frame,” she said. “I was constantly having to wear these incredibly high heels, which was like having a workout.”