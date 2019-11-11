Jennifer Aniston Wins People’s Icon at 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Jennifer Aniston was named as the winner of the 2019 People’s Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards for her “fan-favorite” roles in TV and movies, according to NBC.

Jennifer Aniston became a household name in “Friends” back in 1994, appearing on TV screens in homes across the country for 10 years playing Rachel Greene. Although she became known for TV, she also made a name for herself in film. Aniston is 50.

Aniston is also nominated for Female Movie Star of 2019 at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

Jennifer Aniston Was Called a ‘Tour de Force’ for her Diverse Roles

Jennifer Aniston has been the recipient of many awards in the past, but the People’s Icon award is in recognition of the culmination of all of her roles throughout her career.

“Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital, in an NBC press release. “For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honoring Jennifer Aniston with ‘The People’s Icon of 2019.’”

The “E! People’s Choice Awards” will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 10 starting at 9p ET/PT. “E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019” kicks off at 7p ET/PT. The event is scheduled to last until about 11 p.m. ET.

“Aniston seamlessly transitioned from her girl next door, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning role as ‘Rachel Green’ in ‘Friends,’ to an internationally recognized film powerhouse having starred in comedic pictures such as ‘Bruce Almighty,’ ‘Horrible Bosses,’ and ‘We’re the Millers,’ to dynamic hard-hitting dramas like her Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated performance in ‘Cake,'” the NBC press release said. “This fall, Aniston returns to television in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series ‘The Morning Show,’ alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.”

Her most recent role was in the Netflix 2019 hit “Murder Mystery,” for which she is also nominated in the Female Movie Star of 2019 category.

Aniston was born February 11, 1969, in Sherman Oaks, California. She is the daughter of soap opera star John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow. She began appearing in productions in the late 1980s, according to Biography. She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, and became active in drama. Aniston landed several minor roles before she became “Rachel” on Friends.

“After several minor film and television roles, Aniston hit Hollywood gold by playing Rachel Green on the hit NBC sitcom Friends,” Biography reported. “Friends was a huge success, with the nation even dubbing Aniston’s signature hairstyle on the show as “The Rachel.” She stayed with Friends for 10 years, banking $1 million per episode for the last three seasons, until the show ended in 2004. She won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award during her tenure on the show.”

She launched a career in film after 10 seasons of “Friends.”

