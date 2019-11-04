Jenny & Sumit Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Jenny and Sumit, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, ended the series with their relationship facing an uncertain future. After Jenny found out that Sumit was married to another woman while they lived together in India, she headed back to the states heartbroken and alone.

However, during the season’s “Couples Tell All” finale special, Sumit called in to speak with Jenny, and both the reality stars admitted that they still wanted to be together, despite Sumit’s deception. Sumit also noted during the Tell All that he was working hard to divorce his wife so he and Jenny could finally be together.

Both reality stars have been relatively quiet about the status of their relationship since the news surfaced that Sumit had a wife. So where are Jenny and Sumit today? Are the two back together, or is Sumit still married? Did Jenny forgive Sumit and take him back? Here’s what we know:

Sumit Started Lying to Jenny Early in Their Relationship

Although Jenny was shocked to find out that Sumit was actually married for the last two years of their relationship, this was far from the first time Sumit had lied to Jenny. Their relationship literally began with a lie, as Sumit had catfished Jenny for the first few years they were together. The Indian reality star had initially pretended to be an English male model named Michael Jones before he finally came clean after he started developing feelings for the California-based grandmother. He eventually admitted to Jenny that he wasn’t a handsome, buff English model, and that he was actually living with his parents in Delhi, India and worked in a call center.

Speaking of Sumit’s parents, he also spent the last several years lying to his family about his relationship with Jenny, which makes sense now, considering he was wed to a woman his parents arranged for him to marry. After Jenny arrived in India, Sumit started working on a way marry Jenny without his large Hindu family finding out, which was another red flag in their relationship.

It Appears The Two Are Still Together Today, or Working Toward Being Together

Although it’s not completely clear if the two are back together or if Sumit is still working through his divorce, both Jenny and Sumit have tagged each other in several Instagram posts over the last few weeks, often accompanied by hashtags like #jennyandsumit #loveusthewayweare and #lovewins. Jenny’s most recent picture, posted on November 4, 2019, features a selfie and the caption “Happy and doing great, our love is strong.”

Sumit’s last post of Jenny was in early September, so it’s been a while since he posted a gushy picture of the two together; however, the reality star wrote “I feel complete when m [sic] with u my love #youaretheone #mylove #mylife,” followed by a series of kissing and heart-eyed emojis.

Although neither star has confirmed that they are still together publicly, their Instagram posts indicate that the two are at least still quite in love with each other, despite the issues they faced over the last few years. Jenny also mentioned during the finale that she plans on being with Sumit once his divorce is finalized, so she hasn’t given up on her Indian beau just yet.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch “Jenny & Sumit: Our Journey So Far” to see how their love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

