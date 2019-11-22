Joanne Rogers Today: Photos of Fred Rogers’ Wife Now

Fred Rogers and his beloved wife Joanne had been married for 50 years when he died of stomach cancer in 2003. Joanne is still alive today, celebrating her husband’s memory and continuing his amazing legacy. Fred Rogers is more popularly known as “Mister Rogers” from the famed children’s TV show. Read on to see photos of Joanne Rogers today and learn about what she’s doing now.

Joanne Rogers Was a Pianist Who performed Publicly Until 2008

Fred and Joanne (Sara Joanne Byrd) met in Rollins College in Jacksonville, Florida. They were married in 1952. They have two sons: James Rogers and John Rogers. The photo above shows her attending the movie premiere of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the Tom Hanks movie about her husband.

Joanne Rogers was a pianist and also earned a bachelor’s degree from Rollins College. She later earned a master’s in music from Florida State University. She performed publicly from 1976 to 2008 with classmate Jeannine Morrison. She said that she didn’t do much work with her piano playing until her sons were older. ” I think it’s important that children growing up should see that their parents have other interests,” she said.

Hospital staff serenade Joanne Rogers, wife of Fred Rogers. The staff at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh welcomed Joanne Rogers, wife of the late Mr. Rogers, to their 'neighborhood' with a song. Mrs. Rogers was visiting the hospital to see babies dressed in her husband's signature cardigan.

Joanne Rogers loves music. In 2002 she told the Post Gazette: “It’s not a pet peeve, but one of the things I feel sorriest about is there is so much wonderful humor in music, and people sit and they don’t feel free to laugh. I think it’s wonderful to just sit there and laugh when you hear something that is just funny. I wish more people could share the humor in music. It’s so rich.”

The Post Gazette described her as mischievous, balancing out Fred’s more quiet and contemplative approach.

In 2016 She Was Honored for Preserving Her Husband’s Legacy

In 2016, Joanne Rogers was honored by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburg with the Great Friend of Children Award. She was honored at the Grr-ific Great Night Gala for her working in preserving her husband’s legacy. The Children’s Museum wrote: “Though unlike Fred, her ongoing efforts in that partnership rarely brought Joanne in front of the camera. Instead, her role in their work was foundational–grounded in the life the two of them lived out each day in the home and family they built together.”

Joanne Rogers once said about Fred’s last 25 years: “I couldn’t help getting caught up in Fred’s world. For the last twenty-five years of his life, everywhere we went, people would come up to him to say hello. He loved hearing their stories. One of the worst jobs was moving him along in a crowd! Everyone wanted to talk to him. And he loved their stories. He would just keep asking questions so he could get to know more about them.”

She said about her husband: “He had a heart that had room for everyone, and he was fascinated by other people’s journeys.”