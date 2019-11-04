The current season of The Voice has been a difficult one for John Legend. After scoring as a first-time coach last season, Legend has found himself in rougher times as of late. “I lost my mojo, man,” he said after losing a particularly competitive battle round. But that doesn’t spell the end for Team Legend or any of its talented contestants.

Tonight is the third part of the Knockouts round, where the coaches pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate, then select a winner to move on to the live playoffs. Read on for a rundown of who is left on Team Legend, and which member has the best chance at advancing.

Khalea Lynee

VideoVideo related to team john legend so far on the voice season 17 – 11/4/2019 2019-11-04T17:49:54-05:00

Lynee is the obvious standout on Team Legend. She has proven herself to be a powerhouse singer, and her belting rendition of Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” last week was further proof. Her performance did result in the elimination of another Team Legend member, James Violet (he was stolen from Team Gwen), but Lynee was always going to come out on top anyway. She is the one to beat moving forward.

Katie Kadan

VideoVideo related to team john legend so far on the voice season 17 – 11/4/2019 2019-11-04T17:49:54-05:00

Kadan squared off with Max Boyle during last week’s Knockouts, as they both performed a cover of Janis Joplin’s “When the Party’s Over.” Boyle’s rendition was strong, as he opted for a subdued, modernized take, but he was promptly washed by Kadan, who injected her superhuman vocals into the syrupy Joplin tune. Both the coaches and guest mentor Taylor Swift were floored. “You morph into a superhero on stage,” Swift claimed.

Marybeth Byrd

VideoVideo related to team john legend so far on the voice season 17 – 11/4/2019 2019-11-04T17:49:54-05:00

Marybeth Byrd was chosen to advance past the battle rounds over the duo of Dane and Stephanie. While Legend praised both acts for their emotion and unique stage presence, he felt that Byrd had a quality the world simply had to see. “This is a tough decision, [but] the winner of this battle is Marybeth,” he said. “I had to pick Marybeth. She’s undeniable. She has that control, that versatility and that just raw vocal ability. I think she can go really far.”

Preston C. Howell

VideoVideo related to team john legend so far on the voice season 17 – 11/4/2019 2019-11-04T17:49:54-05:00

Preston C. Howell was forced to go up against fellow Team Legend member, Mendeleyev, during last week’s episode. The competition was a close one, as both performances gave it their all, but Howell’s soaring rendition of James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” proved to be the bigger hit with the coaches. The sweetness in Howell’s voice proved to be the capper, as his delivery fell more in line with the song than Mendeleyev’s more-boisterous delivery.

Will Breman

VideoVideo related to team john legend so far on the voice season 17 – 11/4/2019 2019-11-04T17:49:54-05:00

Will Breman managed to defeat Jared Herzog after they performed dueling covers of Shawn Mendes’ “Treat You Better.” Jared had some trouble with nerves before he went onstage, so much so that guest advisor Usher suggested that he close his eyes. He gave a commendable performance, but Breman had the stronger voice and the more confident stage presence. Hence Legend’s decision.

Zoe Upkins

VideoVideo related to team john legend so far on the voice season 17 – 11/4/2019 2019-11-04T17:49:54-05:00

Zoe Upkins’ tenure on The Voice nearly came to an end when she went up against Khalea Lynee in the first round. She lost the battle round handily, but Legend admitted that he arranged a poor match up, and used his one save to keep Upkins in the game. Tonight she will be returning to face off against Will Breman.