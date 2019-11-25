The Jonas Brothers’ Wives Engagement Rings

The Jonas Brothers have all been through their engagements and can now list themselves as happily married. When it comes the rings they gave their future brides, Nick, Joe, and Kevin couldn’t be more different. Each one’s choice not only showcased their own styles, but the unique and very different styles of their partners.

Kevin Jonas Designed the Engagement Ring

Kevin was the first of the brothers to propose. He wanted something different and special for his future wife Danielle. With nothing out there that met his goals for its look, the musician reached out to find someone who would help him design one. That’s where Jacob&Co. came into the story. With their help, Kevin was able to create the perfect ring for the occasion. The three-carat diamond ring had a cushion cut that accentuated a double shank band. Over 200 pave diamonds rounded the band for added sparkle. Of the proposal, the now Mrs. Jonas told People,“I was looking at him, like “Are you serious? When he pulled out that ring, I was like ‘Oh gosh.’ I said something like ‘Oh my God,’ and then I started crying.”

Since marrying Kevin, Danielle has been known to change up her ring choices, As with many married couples, she also alternates between jewelry options. In most cases, the rings she has been seen wearing have the same thematic elements and cuts of the original. In some cases, the ring deviates into another expression of style as well as love.

Joe And Sophie Announced Their Engagement On Instagram

When it was revealed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were dating, it brought together two very different world. Jonas was a pop star that had fans in every country. It could be argued that Turner was even more widely known worldwide thanks to Game of Thrones. In an Instagram post that highlighted the moment, Turner announced their engagement by simply adding that she said yes to the proposal. The ring featured a diamond that was pear-shaped and the stand out gem laid between two bands. On each band sat fully stacked rows of diamonds to complement the central piece.

Nick Chose an Iconic Jewelry Brand for His Engagement Ring

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had much of their romance play out in the public eye. The actress was already a household name in India, but has been building her profile in America with performances in several films and series. The two were first seen together at 2017’s Met Gala. After that, the rumors only heated up as the pair was seen at other events. When some outlets reported that Nick might be ready to propose, fans were more than ready considering Joe had gotten engaged as well.

E News consulted a jewelry expert to help appraise the ring from various photos. he had some definite opinion on the item. “Priyanka’s ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats,” President of WP Diamonds Andrew Brown told them at the time. “It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000,”he added.