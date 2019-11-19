Joy and Austin Forsyth Suffered Second Trimester Miscarriage in June

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, stars of the hit reality series Counting On, suffered a tragic, second trimester miscarriage earlier this year while Joy was pregnant with their second child. What should have been a joyful and exciting day took a devastating turn when the couple went to the doctor for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal appointment, only to learn that there was no fetal heartbeat or movement.

The Forsyths shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram in early July, 2019. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” the couple wrote. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord.”

Tonight’s episode of Counting On highlights Joy and Austin’s family announcement that they are expecting another baby, making the news of their loss all the more devastating. Keep reading for details on the pregnancy and miscarriage ahead of tonight’s episode:

The Couple Shared the News on Instagram & Asked Fans to Pray for Them While They Healed

The Forsyths shared the sad news with fans through a heartbreaking, black and white Instagram photo. The picture shows Austin’s arms around his wife, gently pressing his forehead to hers while they lay in a hospital bed; the photo is captioned, “Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement.’ We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”

They continued, explaining that they were seeking comfort through God and religion while they healed. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

The grieving couple named their daughter Annabell Elise; Joy explained that Annabell means “God has favored me,” while Elise means “God satisfies.” She added, “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”



They Shared a Photo of Their Stillborn Daughter Two Days Later

The reality couple shared a few family photos with their stillborn daughter two days after announcing the news of her death. In the emotional post, Joy praised the Lord for giving her 20 weeks with her unborn daughter, and thanked fans for their support following the miscarriage.

“We only had her for 20 weeks, Life is fragile and precious,” she captioned the family photos. “So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever! Thank you all for your love and support! We can feel the prayers!”

