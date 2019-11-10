Details on Juliana’s Visa Interview: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Juliana Custodio, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, is facing an uncertain future with her fiance Michael Jessen on the show currently. The TLC description for tonight’s episode of the show reveals that “interview allegations may prevent Juliana from coming to the U.S.,” so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality star today, and what happened during her visa interview.

Michael, 41, met Juliana, 23, while partying together on a yacht in Croatia. Michael felt like he and Juliana were “kindred spirits” and the two quickly fell in love. Shortly after, Juliana applied for a tourist visa but was denied, so Michael proposed to the Brazilian model so that they could apply for the K1 Visa.

Earlier promos for season 7 feature clips of Juliana discussing the interview and why it went poorly, as well as Michael’s frustration with the situation. Here’s what we know about Juliana’s visa interview and current status in the U.S.:

Juliana Was Asked if She Was a Prostitute During Her Visa Interview

The reality couple has been facing some issues regarding Juliana’s visa for sometime, according to the New York Post. Over their two-year relationship, both reality stars were denied tourist visas, and Juliana was reportedly asked if she was a prostitute during one of the interviews, which Michael was quick to deny.

“We were asked during Juliana’s visa interview in Rio de Janeiro if she had worked as a prostitute within the last 10 years,” Michael told the Post. “And, of course, the answer was no. She’s not a prostitute!”

A promo clip, which can be viewed above, sees the two discussing the interview, which was disappointing and insulting, according to Juliana. “The visa interview was bad,” she tells the cameras in the trailer above (at the 1:29 mark). “They asked me if I had been working as a prostitute the last ten years.”

Another clip shows Michael vehemently defending Juliana while asking if that would make him “her pimp,” if she really was an escort.

Michael Claims he is Not Juliana’s Sugar Daddy

While we’re only two episodes into season 7, speculation is already rampant that Juliana is using Michael for his money, and that the reality star is her “sugar daddy.” Michael admitted during the premiere episode that he is helping Juliana out financially as she attempts to kickstart her modeling career.

“While she works to get her modeling career off the ground, I’m here to help her as much as I can,” Michael tells the cameras during a confessional. “So I gave Juliana access to my credit cards.” He adds, “the K1 visa was really the only option to get her to the states. I’m dead-set on marrying her and spending the rest of my life with her … it’s probably the biggest risk I’ve ever taken in my life.”

Michael is apparently very aware of how the age difference in his relationship with Juliana appears to the public eye. He recently told E! News that he knows it looks like a sugar daddy situation, but he claims that’s not the case.

“It’s never bothered me at all because living in it, I understand it,” Michael told E! News. “And if I could understand from an outsider’s perspective there would be many judgments that people would leap to and that doesn’t bother me one bit. People are welcome to think, feel what they want to. We’re together, we love each other, it’s very much real.”

The Status of Her U.S. Visa is Unclear at This Time

Although the two are working hard to get Juliana approved for a K1 visa, it’s clear they have a long road ahead of them. As mentioned above, Juliana was already denied a tourist visa, and they are struggling to get through the visa interview for her K1, so it’s unclear at this time if Juliana did/does succeed at getting a U.S. visa.

However, clips of Juliana visiting Michael’s home in the U.S. and spending time with his children can be seen throughout the trailer for season 7, so it’s safe to assume that she gets approved for some sort of visa before the end of the season.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé to see how Michael and Juliana’s story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

