Kandi Burruss’ Surrogate Shadina Makes RHOA Debut

Kandi Burruss returns to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 12 and another person appearing on the new season is Burruss’ surrogate, whose name is Shadina. Her last name has not yet been revealed.

In November 2018, Burruss revealed to Us Weekly that she and her husband Todd Tucker had found a surrogate and were moving forward with expanding their family. Burruss said, “Yeah, yeah, we’re moving forward. We’ve decided we wanted to … get a surrogate … We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process.”

Kandi Burruss Said She Was Nervous to Use a Surrogate

In an interview with Us Weekly, Burruss said she was originally nervous about using a surrogate. She explained, “Like, I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it]. When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.”

Burruss also confessed to The Daily Dish, “Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby. But for me it’s a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I’m supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it’s made other options to be able to make it happen.”

Kandi Burruss and Her Husband Are Having a Girl

When speaking with Us Weekly, Burruss revealed that the two embryos she had were both girls, so she is having a baby girl.

Burruss is already a mother to teen daughter Riley and 3-year-old son Ace. Tucker has a daughter named Kaela from a previous relationship.

“Married to Medicine” Star Dr. Jackie Walters Helped Burruss to Choose Surrogacy

As for why Burruss decided to pursue surrogacy, she revealed that trying to get pregnant naturally just “wasn’t happening”. People reported that Burruss went to Dr. Jackie Walters from Bravo’s Married to Medicine for help.

When Burruss was pregnant with her second child, she suffered from fibroids, benign lumps and tumors, according to People, so another pregnancy could be risky. Burruss told Walters, “After having multiple thyroid surgeries, and still the fact that I have not been able to get pregnant the last two years, I know that I am going to have to do the same process again. [I had] a couple of scares during my pregnancy with Ace. I was a high risk and I did have bleeding a few times. So my womb is just, it’s not the best place to have a healthy pregnancy with no issues.”

Because of Burruss’ health issues, Walters called surrogacy a “great option”.

Burruss revealed that her daughter Riley initially had reservations about her using a surrogate.

