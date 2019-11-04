Kelly Clarkson continues to dominate on The Voice. Her team is turning out to be one of the most formidable of the season, with standout performers like Shane Q and Alex Guthrie.

Tonight is the third part of the Knockouts round, where the coaches pair their artists to perform individually against a teammate, then select a winner to move on to the live playoffs. Read on for a rundown of who is left on Team Kelly, and which member has the best chance at advancing.

Shane Q

Shane Q went up against fellow competitor Melinda Rodriguez in a duet rendition of Sam Smith’s “Too Good at Goodbyes.” While Rodriguez was undoubtedly strong, it was Shane who stole the show and came out on top (Rodriguez was later was saved by a steal). “Gosh, your voice is shocking. The dynamics, how smooth it is, how easy it sounds for you to do it,” Stefani told him. “It makes me want to see more and more of it, because it’s like a phenomenon.”

Max Boyle

Max Boyle has been one of the most sought-after contestants of the entire season. John Legend blocked Kelly from turning her chair on Boyle after his Blind Audition, but Clarkson managed to get revenge when she stole Boyle from Legend’s team during the Knockouts. His powerhouse vocals have already gotten him through the Battle Rounds, and it seems as though the sky is the limit.

Kiara Brown

Kiara Brown squared off against Royce Lovett in a joint rendition of “Turn Your Lights Down Low,” but things didn’t go as planned for the former. Brown lost the competition, but Clarkson Apressed her button to “save” Brown, whom she dubbed “polite girl” for the way she acted during rehearsals. Now that Brown has a second lease on life, there’s not telling where she will go.

Hello Sunday

Hello Sunday, the duo comprised of Myla and Chelsea, went up against Lauren Hall during last week’s episode. They performed a joint duet of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball,” and their chemistry, coupled with their impressive vocals (especially for teenagers) allowed them to triumph over the talented Hall. They are currently the youngest performers in competition.

Jake Hoot

Jake Hoot performed a cover of “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell, while competitor Melinda Rodriguez gave her own take on “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey. Hoot proved the obvious standout, with his dark, haunting vocals, and no frills approach. Rodriguez was good, but given that she was was already on the brink of elimination once before, it was her time to be sent home.

Gracee Shriver

Shriver filled up the last slot on Team Kelly, and she’s made it count. She went up against fellow teammate Brennan Lassiter and blew him away with a striking cover of Keith Urban’s country ballad “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Damali

Damali took on Brooke Stephenson during the Battle Rounds, and performed a cover of Adele’s haunting ballad “Set Fire to the Rain.” The 16-year-old star tore the house down with her strong vocal chops, and she is poised to return to the stage to prove that she means business.

Alex Guthrie

Guthrie is one of the undisputed standouts on Team Kelly. He took on Injoy Fountain during the Battle Round, and his quivering, tender rendition of Marc Broussard’s “Home” proved enough for the coaches to keep him around.