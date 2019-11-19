Kelly Dodd Says Her Ex-Husband Michael Is Jealous Since She Got Engaged

A new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Tuesday, November 19. The episode 16 description teases “A video of Tamra listing rumors about Kelly goes viral; Shannon prepares for divorce court; Braunwyn throws a weaning party to celebrate the end of 19 years of breast feeding; Braunwyn invites the ladies to join her on a trip to Miami and Key West.” Though the episode promises drama between Tamra and Kelly, fans of the show are more interested in Kelly’s recent engagement to Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal.

Prior to her new engagement to Leventhal, Kelly was married to her ex-husband Michael Dodd from 2006 until 2017. Back in 2017, she told Entertainment Tonight that she made her decision to divorce because “It was just, it was not working. I guess everyone has a final straw, I just … it was like, just disagreements all the time.” The two split previously in 2012, but settled their differences and stayed together for another 5 years before divorcing for good; they share a daughter, Jolie.

Although they’ve been split up for more than 2 years, according to Kelly, Michael still had a problem with the fact that she has moved on and gotten engaged to someone new. At BravoCon, Kelly revealed to curious fans “Michael and I are fighting right now.” She went on, elaborating “We’re not in the best shape right now. He’s jealous of the engagement.”

Kelly Dodd talked more about her ex-husband’s disapproval of her new engagement, telling Us Weekly “It’s very contentious right now. He gets upset. He knows who [Rick] is. And he’s very mean about him. He calls him Gonzo. And then he’ll send me pictures of him, he’s just mean. He’s not happy for me.” Later, she added that Michael has made threats against her. She said “He wants to come after me. He says, ‘I’m going to expose you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, go head, expose me.’ It’s already out there! Everything’s out there. There’s nothing you can say or do that I haven’t been exposed about.”

Kelly announced her engagement to Leventhal on Instagram last week, posting a sweet selfie of the two that featured her engagement ring. In the caption, she wrote “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.” Rick shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, writing “Dreams do come true.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, this engagement may mean bad news for RHOC fans, since Kelly is apparently considering moving to New York City for Rick and moving her daughter Jolie out there, too. The Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer told ET that she would love for Kelly to join the RHONY if she makes the move. She said “Absolutely, I already texted Andy, ‘I’m with Kelly right now. I’m seeing her ring. I love her, I adore her. If she moves to New York, can she be a new Housewife?'”

Tune in to new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.