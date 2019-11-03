Kenya Moore Explains Why She & Husband Marc Daly Are Divorcing

Kenya Moore has denied that cheating played a part in her divorce from husband Marc Daly.

After two years of marriage and having a baby daughter named Brooklyn together, in September 2019, Moore and Daly announced that they had split. In a statement to People, Moore said, “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Daly also released his own statement to People and said, “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

The demise of Moore’s marriage will air on season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but, since filming, there have been some developments.

Kenya Moore Denied Her Husband Cheated on Her

Us Weekly reported that Marc Daly had been cheating on Moore and that this was a reason why the couple is no longer together. A source told the publication, “Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya. She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.”

Moore has not confirmed any cheating reports.

Distance Was a Cause of the Break Up

In an interview with People, Moore opened up about what caused the break up of her marriage and she also voiced that she hopes she and Daly will be able to get back together.

Moore said that distance was a big reason that she and Daly split. She explained, “Marc opened up two new businesses and is opening up another. It was frustrating for me that he kept opening businesses in New York, but listen — I want him to be successful and that’s how he feeds his family … But if you’re living in two different places, you have to be together during the times you are in the same place; either you’re both in NY and you’re both in Atlanta. And when we’d be in the same place, we weren’t always in the same place. So with the businesses, the distance, and the baby, it just became hard for us to figure it all out.”

Another issue in the marriage was communication, according to Moore.

Whether or not Moore and Daly get back together, Moore finally got to have the baby she had always wanted. In an Instagram post following the announcement of her split from Daly, Moore wrote, “Me and my baby, we gon’ be alright. We gon’ live a good life …”

