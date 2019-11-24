Are Kesha & Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter Still Together?

Kesha has staged a huge comeback in recent years, and fans are curious as to whether she is single or in a relationship. Kesha is dating Brad Ashenfelter, who she has been with since 2014. The pop star said that Ashenfelter has been supportive of her career decisions, and been with her every step of the way. Read on for a rundown of their relationship.

Kesha was introduced to Ashenfelter through her stylist. She told Rolling Stone that she was hesitant to go on a date with him, because he was clean-shaven and she preferred men who have beards. Despite her skepticism, the couple hit things off. “Then he kissed me, and it was the nicest kiss I ever had,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re such a pure soul. Holy sh*t.’ And I knew from that moment, ‘I gotta hold on to you.’”

Kesha & Ashenfelter Are Still Dating & Have Been Together Since 2014

Kesha talked about Ashenfelter during an interview with Ryan Seacrest. “I do [like dirty boys], not like physically covered in dirt, but I just like them to be beardy [with] long hair and look like a little homeless,” she said. “I like guys who look like they don’t groom themselves. I’m not into guys who are very high-maintenance. I don’t want them to take longer to get ready than me.” She then complimented Ashenfelter for always being there for her.

“He’s really, a really sweet human being,” she gushed. “I’m very happy to have him in my life … That’s way too much information for America to know, but I’m really happy with my beard.” Kesha and Ashenfelter got matching tattoos of skulls in 2017. Both shared images of their tattoos on Instagram, but only the posts of Kesha’s tattoo is still up. Check it out below.

Kesha & Ashenfelter Got Matching Skull Tattoos In 2017

The couple have a mutual interest in water and traveling. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to stay in any one place for a couple years at a time,” Kesha said. “I want to live on an island in the Caribbean, on a boat at some point, like that’s a goal. But I don’t know how my cats would feel about it.”

There have rumors that Kesha and Ashenfelter have been planning to get married, but neither have commented on their plans. A source close to the couple told Life & Style that they could get married at any time. “[Brad] really stepped up. He’s not looking for fame, and he loves her unconditionally. They’re really a perfect fit,” the source said. “If it were up to Brad, he would walk her down the aisle today.”

“Kesha wants to live her life to the fullest,” the source added. “She wants to have a husband and a family, make music, collaborate with some of her idols and empower other women who don’t have the platform she has.”