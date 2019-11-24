PHOTOS: What Does Kesha Look Like With No Makeup?

Kesha is an established pop star with hits like “Tik Tok,” “Blah Blah Blah” and “Take It Off.” Given her continued success, there are some fans who are curious about what she looks like without makeup. Has she posted selfies of herself without makeup on? Has she embraced a more natural look in recent years? Read on for more details and photos of Kesha.

Kesha has been moving towards a more natural look since 2015. She told that she wanted to embrace a more stripped-down approach, as it coincided with the direction of her music at the time. “I really wanted to make a change—be more raw and real,” she explained. “I wanted to be more confident in myself—embrace every inch of my body—not try to cover up with makeup.”

Kesha Decided to Embrace a More Natural Look Starting In 2015

The pop star said that the success she experienced led to her being the subject of intense scrutiny, and she decided to turn away from that lifestyle and embrace a healthier outlook. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs. It’s been quite a journey. [With the criticism], I went to a dark place,” she admitted. “There was a lot of not eating—and I started to think being hungry to the point of feeling almost faint was a positive thing. The worse it got, the more positive feedback I was getting. Inside I was really unhappy, but outside, people were like, ‘Wow, you look great.'”

“I realized being healthy is the most important thing I can do for myself. Now, I’m trying to embrace the skin I’m in,” Kesha continued. “It’s difficult sometimes. Every day I have to look in the mirror and make the choice to be kind to myself. This is who I am—I have to love that.” She proceeded to give a rundown of the makeup she uses, and how she is careful to use products that are good for her skin.

She Says That Being Healthy Is the ‘Most Important Thing’

“I am a beauty hoarder—I have all sorts of face serums and lotions. And I have this facialist, Francesca Paige, who is a magician,” she revealed. “Before I have anything [important to go to], I get this crazy oxygenating treatment—it makes your skin glow. And I get these collagen sheet masks from her that I soak in bottled water then put on my face. She’s a lifesaver. Now I load up on mascara and lip balm, and [for shine] I use NARS Light Reflecting Loose Setting Powder on my cheeks. On my skin, I started using Dior’s Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation when I was on tour—it’s so easy, like spray-paint for your face, but light.”

Despite her aesthetic changes, Kesha says that she doesn’t regret the makeup and fashion choices she made in the past. “No, I look back lovingly because I was having so much fun [with hair and makeup]. There was a time I went on the red carpet with a Mohawk, but I’ll probably never do that again,” she recalled. “And before I went on stage I used to pour beer on my body [as an adhesive] then roll in a bathtub full of glitter. I don’t do that anymore because it irritated my skin.”