Kortni Gibson Has a New Boyfriend on ‘Floribama Shore’

Floribama Shore is back. The cast of the popular reality series will have to contend with a whole new set of dramas as they relocate to St. Pete Beach. Kortni Gibson is one of the returning cast members, and she is starting a relationship just as season three gets underway. Read on to learn more about Kortni and her new boyfriend.

Gibson talked to Pensacola News Journal about her boyfriend, and how their long-distance relationship led to things getting tense during the season. “Well I have a boyfriend this summer, he’s actually deployed right now. But I still go out and get drunk, of course,” she admitted. “There’s so much more drama than any other season, and it just got super wild. Friendships were broken, there was a bunch of fights and drama. Some stuff came up from my past that I had to deal with.”

Gibson’s New Boyfriend Is Deployed So They Have a Long Distance Relationship

Gibson, who refuses to mention her boyfriend’s name, also said that is trying to be on her best behavior so that they can maintain a strong connection. “Leaving Panama City is going to be hard,” she explained. “I have a new boyfriend and I’m trying to be the best version of myself that I can be. I’m just going to keep it to the toilet and pee in the toilet because I’m not trying to go to jail for that reason.”

Kortni’s new relationship is her first since breaking up with her ex, Logan Fairbanks. Starcasm reports that Kortni broke things off on April 1, 2018, but Logan followed her to a club a few weeks later and threatened to kill himself (as well as her friends) if she did not take him back. Kortni took out a protective order which Logan violated in May 2018, and continued to violate through August. He eventually gave in to Kortni’s wishes, and stopped contacting her.

She Has Made a Point of Keeping His Identity Under Wraps on Social Media

Kortni has no revealed much about her current boyfriend, aside from a couple of Instagram posts where they are posed together. In one post, the couple pose outside of a training facility, and Kortni writes “Missing you so much” in the caption. Check it out above. In addition to her relationship, Gibson will be dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, which hit on October 10, 2018, and led to both her and her sister losing their houses.

“We lost both of our houses. My sister is my neighbor, so it hit both of our homes,” she revealed. “We’re still going through the process of getting insurance for the second time. We’re almost finished rebuilding my house, but there’s still a lot of stuff to go. I’m actually on my way to the doctor right now, things are still so backed up because the doctor’s office was wiped out and they lost all of our medical records. So even though it’s been a year, it’s still really tough.”