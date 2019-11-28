Is Kroger Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

It’s the best time of year again, when we celebrate football and food. But for many people, the hectic plans of the holidays can cause them to forget something important at the last minute. That’s why many shoppers are wanting to know if Kroger locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, there may be good news. Kroger stores are open on Thanksgiving 2019.

Kroger Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving, But Pharmacies Are Closed in Most Regions, with Some Exceptions

Most Kroger stores are open on Thanksgiving, according to Kroger’s 2019 Thanksgiving ad. Pharmacies, however, will be closed in most regions, with a few exceptions.

Local stores’ hours can vary. Here are examples.

So as you can see, some stores may close early because of the Thanksgiving holiday,. So if you’re not sure of the hours, call your local Kroger to confirm. Some stores are open 24 hours and some have more limited schedules. You can find the nearest Kroger and its phone number here.

Kroger stores are typically only closed on one holiday: Christmas Day. So that means if you’ve forgotten something at the last minute for a holiday meal you’re hosting — or if you’re bringing something to a potluck and you need to grab some drinks on your way — Kroger might be a good option for you today.

Kroger has pretty much whatever you might need for Thanksgiving, so you’re in luck if you’re planning on shopping here. They’re offering turkeys on special with a Kroger Card, including a fresh Butterball turkey and a gallery ceramic platter. (Note that all these specials require a Kroger card.) They’re offering select varieties of Kendall Jackson, Stella Rosa Black, or Korbel on special. And you can get a spiral sliced ham (honey or brown sugar, bone-in) for a lower holiday price. A boneless sirloin tip roast is available on special, along with sweet potatoes. You can also get cooked cocktail shrimp for a discounted price, according to local ads. (Note: the prices on the ad listed above may vary from location to location, and will only be good while supplies last.)

All the Thanksgiving sales are good through midnight on November 28.

Kroger Will Be Open During Regular Hours for Black Friday

All Kroger stores will be open on Black Friday. They’ll open and close at their regular hours. Pharmacies will also be open, according to regional Kroger ads.