Lacey & Shane, Love After Lockup Update: Are They Still Together?

Lacey and Shane, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, appear to still be together today and going strong. The couple met and fell in love while filming the show, despite the fact that Lacey was engaged to another inmate when they started dating.

Lacey’s love triangle with boyfriend Shane Whitlow and fiance John Slater kept viewers scrambling to keep up with the drama for most of the season. However, it looks like Lacey has finally made up her mind on who she wants to spend the rest of her life with – Shane, who she will be marrying during tonight’s season 2 finale, which airs tonight at 9/8c on WE tv.

Here’s what we know about Lacey and Shane’s relationship today:

Lacey Was Engaged to Both John & Shane, but Chose Shane in the End

Fans of Love After Lockup should be no strangers to love triangles on the show by this point; viewers are already familiar with Michael, Megan and Sarah, who featured on the first half of season 2 and whose love triangle left viewers’ heads spinning the entire time they featured on the reality series.

It seems as though WE tv has a habit of casting stars involved in love triads, as we saw with Lacey, John and Shane this season. Before she started dating Shane, Lacey was already engaged to John, an old flame from high school who proposed to Lacey before he got locked up for felony possession of a firearm.

Although John was Lacey’s “main” man on Love After Lockup, viewers got to meet Shane shortly after the season started, when Lacey drove seven hours to pick him up after his release from prison. Lacey admitted that she would take her engagement ring (from John) off while she was with Shane, so it was clear from the beginning that the reality star wasn’t as committed to the relationship as John likely hoped she was.

“John doesn’t know about Shane, and Shane has no idea about John,” she said on an earlier episode of the show. “I’m afraid that if Shane finds out that I’m engaged that he might not want to meet me. But, in the meantime, the ring comes on and off pretty easily.”

Lacey & Shane Married Last Summer & Hinted That They’re Expecting

Although Lacey attempted to keep her relationship status under wraps for most of the season, in recent weeks the cam model has uploaded several pictures with Shane, confirming that she chose him over John in the end. According to Starcasm, the couple officially married in a beach wedding ceremony held on July 20, 2019.

The reality couple might also be expecting a child, if Instagram is any indication. Lacey recently posted a picture of the happy couple cuddling together on a chair; she captioned the photo “Daddy” with a heart emoji, prompting rumors that the two were expecting. Shane also posted a corresponding picture on his own page, captioned “Mommy” with a heart, further fueling rumors that the two had a bun in the oven. However, neither reality star has confirmed the news, so it remains speculation at this time.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on WE tv to catch the season 2 finale of Love After Lockup and see how everything plays out for the reality couples.

