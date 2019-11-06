Ladybug on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After a two-week hiatus, The Masked Singer season 2 returns to FOX on Wednesday, November 6. The two-hour episode will feature new performances from all 11 of the remaining competitors, and conclude with 2 unmaskings. One of the contestants still in the competition is The Ladybug; will she be unmasked this week, revealing the celebrity performing behind the elaborate costume?

Ahead of the new episode, here’s what you need to know about The Ladybug:

1. The Masked Celebrity Is Known for Her Past Family Drama

During the Ladybug’s first video clue package, a number of comments were made hinting at the unidentified celebrity’s difficult family history. The Ladybug revealed “After a lifetime of drama, I could really use a little love and a lot of luck.” Later, she added that she was “born into the limelight,” suggesting that she’s part of a famous family.

Another reference to a “family feud” made it clear that gossip and drama surrounding the Ladybug’s family is a big part of her pubic identity, which is part of why she’s excited to be performing anonymously on The Masked Singer.

2. The Ladybug Was Almost Eliminated During the Premiere

For her debut performance, The Ladybug sang “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Bonnie Tyler. Based on her performance, it did not seem that the celebrity behind the mask is known as a professional singer, but she gave an entertaining performance and showcased her vocal talents. The judges noted that she seemed nervous before her song began.

Nevertheless, the Ladybug was voted into the bottom two, which meant she had to perform again with the hopes of earning the judges’ votes and staying in the competition. She showed much more confidence on stage the second time, and her performance of “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” kept her from elimination and being unmasked.

3. The Ladybug Says She Is Not Lindsay Lohan

After the judges heard and watched the Ladybug perform for the first time, they had the opportunity to address her directly and make initial guesses about her celebrity identity. During their deliberation, judge Ken Jeong suggested that perhaps the celebrity behind the mask was actress Lindsay Lohan. The audience swiftly rejected that guess, as did the Ladybug herself (though Jeong wondered if perhaps the adamant denial was meant to throw them off).

A more favorable guess made was Jamie Lynn Spears, in part due to the Ladybug’s southern accent. Spears’ family drama is well known by the public, and she is a skillful singer, though less known for singing than her sister Britney Spears.

4. The Ladybug Was the Last Character Revealed Before Season 2 Began

Ahead of the season 2 Masked Singer premiere, FOX aired a “super sneak preview” special to get fans of the show excited for what was to come, and to introduce them to the new characters who would be competing. Over the course of that hour-long preview episode, 15 of the 16 characters were revealed, but the one character who was left a mystery was the Ladybug.

The Ladybug was unveiled one the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards, to promote the new season and build even more excitement. But why, of all the new characters, was the Ladybug chosen for that special moment? Is this a clue that the Ladybug will make it far in the competition, or perhaps that the celebrity beneath the mask is a part of the television world? We’ll have to wait and see.

5. Marina Toybina Designed the Ladybug Costume

Marina Toybina, who designed all of the season 1 Masked Singer costumes, returned to the show to create even more elaborate costumes for season 2.

One of the Ladybug costume’s defining features is its detailed red dress and full skirt, which helps mask the body shape of the celebrity disguised beneath it. Toybina told Vulture “I wanted to represent more volume around the entire body… For safety purposes alone, we definitely went down on the actual mask so that it was as tight to the face as possible, so the rest of the costume was distributed based on mass and volume.”