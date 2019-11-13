Ladybug on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 11/13/2019

The Masked Singer episode 7 airs on Wednesday, November 13, and The Ladybug is one of the 5 masked celebrities performing. In addition to a new performance by the Ladybug, fans will also be offered new clues about the Ladybug’s identity and guesses to who the celebrity might be from the judges’ panel.

As we head into episode 7 of The Masked Singer, here’s what we know and what we’ve learned about The Ladybug:

This post will be updated live as episode 7 airs, with new clues and guesses about The Ladybug’s identity

‘The Masked Singer’ Ladybug Clues

During the Ladybug’s first video clue package, a number of comments were made hinting at her difficult family history. The Ladybug revealed “After a lifetime of drama, I could really use a little love and a lot of luck.” Later, she added that she was “born into the limelight,” suggesting that she’s part of a famous family.

Two major visual clues associated with the Ladybug were a spinning wheel (like you’d see on a game show), and a picture of a dog, which the wheel landed on when it was done spinning. A ham and a baseball bat have been offered as additional visual clues.

‘The Masked Singer’ Ladybug Guesses

One of the top guesses regarding the Ladybug’s identity is Kelly Osbourne. She comes from a famous family, which has been referenced numerous time in clue packages, and hints like the ham and baseball bat allude to some of her family’s more infamous moments

Another good guess is Jamie Lynn Spears, the little sister of pop star Britney Spears and former star of Zoey 101. If she’s behind the mask, the show could certainly prove as a good opportunity for Spears to reenter the industry.

In spite of the Ladybug’s protesting, Ken Jeong has guessed twice now that he believes Lindsay Lohan is the masked singer. Could he be right?

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.