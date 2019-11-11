WATCH: Last Week Tonight’s ‘Eat S*** Bob’ Musical Number & Lyrics

John Oliver, host of Last Week Tonight on HBO, always ends his shower with a surprise of sorts, but on November 10, he pulled out all the stop to finally stick it to coal king CEO Robert Murray, and performed an entire musical in the middle of Times Square to the new original song, “Eat S*** Bob!”

Bob, the owner of Murray Energy, the largest independently owned coal operators in America, first sued the HBO series two years ago for defamation and lost. In an episode that aired on June 18, 2017, on Oliver called him a “geriatric Dr. Evil,” and the show’s “meticulously planned attempt to assassinate the character and reputation.”

Judge Jeffrey Cramer of West Virginia ruled, “I find the arguments set forth in the Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss for Failure to State a Claim and Reply well-founded, appropriate in this matter and will grant the same. The Court adopts, with little exception, Defendants’ argument in support of their Motion regarding all issues addressed in the same.”

However, the lawsuit cost HBO over $200,000 in legal fees, even though they won, and a tripling of their liable insurance premium. Oliver said his show reached out to Murray to review the details of tonight’s episode, which they discussed his SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation), but he again accused them of “scurrilous attacks” and argued that none of his lawsuits were SLAPP suits.

In 2018, Judge Cramer also added that “loose figurative language that cannot reasonably be understood to convey facts,” which basically translates to as Oliver said, “jokes are fine.”

So, instead saying a bunch of “loose figurative things about Bob Murray,” Oliver said, “On behalf of every small newspaper and individual he’s sued, and on behalf of every employee that’s been ill-treat by his company, and wanted to tell him to ‘eat s***, but couldn’t” — Oliver sang it.

Fast forward to 21:06 for the star of the grand musical number: ‘Eat S*** Bob!”

The ‘Last Week Tonight’ Musical Number Was Heralded As A Success

It’s a big risk to try and pull off a musical routine during a late night political news series, but based on the audience reception via Twitter, the dancing number worked brilliantly. Most users online were unaware that Oliver could even sing, let alone sing and dance, however, the Emmy winning series host can apparently do it all.

Tonight was an absolute masterpiece of television. John Oliver is the best political comedian since Jon Stewart #eatshitbob #LastWeekTonight #JohnOliver pic.twitter.com/eXVaLgONov — Luke Lalumandier (@LalumandierLuke) November 11, 2019

That Mr. Nutterbutter Barbershop Band is just the tip of the iceberg of what perhaps can be the most ludicrous usage of the remaining dragon money HBO has allotted for #lastweektonight #mrnutterbutter 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MhaDUnALp7 — Carol Poblete (@mscarolsays) November 11, 2019

All The Lyrics to ‘Eat S*** Bob!”

We went to court

Against the world’s worst sport

And learned important lessons on the way

We spoke with perfect candor

Got accused with slander

Cause Bob Murray wants to make us pay

So even though he’ll threaten

Legal armageddon

We have just one tiny thing to say

Bob Murray can go f*** himself today!

Ladies and gentlemen, to help me with a better response to Bob Murray’s complete bulls***. Please welcome to the show, The S*** My Balls Bob Dancers!

Murray, Murray, Murray, Murray

Hey Bob! Watch this!

He went to The Louvre to spit in Mona Lisa’s face

Filled a rocket with puppies and shot it into space

He bludgeoned Nancy Kerrigan and watched her cry for fun (Why?)

He murdered Archduke Ferdinand and started World War One!

That’s right, if we discussed Bob Murray in a way that no reasonable person could strew as factual. We can say whatever the f*** we like! So come on everyone! Let’s head to the streets!

Construction Worker: He’ll stroll into a stranger’s home and jizz right in their Wheaties

Passerby: He’ll let you steal Magnolias and roots for diabetes

Lady with Baby Stroller: He wrote the Macarena and he dots his I’s with hearts

And even worse he likes to blame, A llama for his farts!

Hot Dog Vendor: Hey! What’s the big idea?

John Oliver: We just used protected speech to tell Bob Murray to eat s***!

Hot Dog Vendor: Bob Murray? Is that the guy who dipped his balls in my hot dog water?

Oliver: That’s exactly who I’m talking about!

Murray, Murray

He doesn’t like Tom Hanks

He cut off Van Gogh’s ear

Told Hitler to quit painting and to find a new career

He masturbates to Schindler’s List

Pulled Gamma Rays apart

He was Cosby’s drug supplier, Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guard

One day at the M&M Store

Bob Murray walked through the door

He wasn’t wearing pants that day

His d*** and balls on full display

He grabbed M&M’s from a bowl

He crammed them up his (Anal Hole!)

He spread his butt cheeks far and wide

He told the tourists to look inside! (Look inside?)

He said “My rectum’s full of treats, reach in there and grab some sweets!”

(Grab some sweets!)

These are all real things Bob Murray did

Oliver: Look! It’s Mr. Nutterbutter! We’re singing about Bob Murray. I believe you’ve heard of him

Mr. Nutterbutter: You mean The Zodiac Killer?

Oliver: That’s the one!

Mr. Nutterbutter: Well my friends have a little something to say about him

The Nutterbutter Quartet:

Bob, Bob Murray is a furry

Putting aside our personal plot holes

The man f*** squirrels!

Hey Bob! This is bad as you feared

It doesn’t count as Slander!

Cause it’s way too weird

We made up these anecdotes

We’re silly and insane

We could go on and on and on

And on and on and on and on

But we all know that this song may have really fried your brains

SO EAT! S*** BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOB! AND YOW!

