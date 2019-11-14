Latin Grammys 2019 Date, Time & What Channel to Watch

The Latin Grammys are airing live tonight. Want the rundown on how to see it and who will be there? Read on to learn everything about one of music’s biggest nights.

LATIN GRAMMYS 2019 CHANNELS: Univision is the official home of the Latin Grammys. This nationally known channel can be seen on cable outlets, streaming services, as well as the local markets in which they appear on over-the-air stations.

LATIN GRAMMYS 2019 TIME AND DATE: The event is scheduled to begin at 8pm EST. It should run for approximately three hours and end at 11pm EST. There may be overruns or delays that could lengthen the ceremony’s running time. At 7pm, the network is running Star Night: Latin Grammys. This special is listed as an intimate look at this star-studded occasion.

LATIN GRAMMYS 2019 RED CARPET SCHEDULE: Early red carpet coverage comes from ET Live. The streaming channel, available on the free service Pluto TV as well as Samsung TV, Fire TV, Roku, and CBS All Access, begins coverage at 5pm EST. Facebook LIVE is another venue for the Latin Grammys’ red carpet arrivals. Viewers can check in online through the Latin Grammys Facebook Page at 1:30pm EST.

LATIN GRAMMYS 2019 HOSTS: The ceremony is hosted by Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez, and Paz Vega. In addition to hosting duties, Martin will take the stage to promote his newest single, “Cantalo”. He’ll be joined on stage by collaborators Residente and Bad Bunny.

LATIN GRAMMYS 2019 PERFORMERS: The performers are a diverse list of names, many already familiar to music fans. Alicia Keys, a Grammy host herself, takes that stage to give viewers a shows like no other. Expect to see Miguel, Farruko, Ozuna, Beto Cuevas, Calibre 50, Leonel García, Fito Páez, Milly Quezada, Tony Succar, Carlos Rivera, and Prince Royce also step up to the mic.

One of the night’s top nominees Alejandro Sanz will perform a song from his newest album. He’s not the only notable name to be gracing the stage. Rosalia, Reik, Nella, Luis Fonsi, Fonseca, Dimelo Flow, Pedro Capo, Durell, Aitana, Julio Reyes Copello, Greeicy, Intocable, Pepa Aguilar and Los Angeles Azules all plan to perform. The night’s highlight promises to be a special appearance by singer Juanes. The 2019 Person of the Year is set to sing a medley of his most beloved and best selling singles.

The list of contributors doesn’t end there. Paula Arenas, Ximena Sarinana, Alessia Cara, Sech, Olga Tanon, Sebastian Yatra and Natalia Jimenez are also on the list of performers. In a nod to traditions as well as the future of music, a special performance featuring three generations of the Fernandez family is planned. This historic moment will include Vicente, Alex, and Alejandro.

LATIN GRAMMYS 2019 PRESENTERS: The night’s presenters cover all fields of entertainment. Actor Michael Pena along with actress Sofia Carson are just two personalities scheduled to appear. Christian Nodal, Emilio Estefan, William Levy, Kany Garcia, Rudy, Dayanara Torres,Mancuso, Eduardo “Visitante” Cabra, and Tommy Torres will also be there to present.

LATIN GRAMMYS 2019 LOCATION: This year, the awards ceremony takes place in Las Vegas. The venue is MGM Grand Garden Arena, one of the city’s largest indoor event locations. It’s seen some of the world’s biggest touring acts perform to sold out crowds. Some of the musicians and artists to have their name on the marquee include Madonna and U2. The arena holds over 17,000 people.

Catch all the excitement as music honors its best at the 20th annual Latin Grammy awards.