Lauren Alaina & Gleb Savchenko: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale airs on ABC on Monday, November 25. For one last night of competition, Ally Brooke and Sasha, Hannah Brown and Alan, Kel Mitchell and Witney, and Lauren Alaina and Gleb will dance with the hopes of winning the season’s mirror ball trophy.

Does country star Lauren Alaina have what it takes to win this season of DWTS? All though she’s tied with Hannah Brown for the lowest spot on the leaderboard heading into the finale, she has improved steadily throughout the season with the help of her professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko and emerged as an early fan-favorite. If Lauren and Gleb want to win season 28, they will need to execute a flawless freestyle performance in the finale and earn the votes of their fans and supporters.

Before the season 28 finale of Dancing With the Stars, here’s what you need to know about Lauren Alaina and her partner Gleb Savchenko:

1. They Scored 54 Out of 60 Points in the Semifinals

In the semifinals, Lauren and Gleb scored a combined 54 points out of a possible 60. For their first dance, a “redemption” paso doble, they were given 9s by all three judges for a total of 27 out of 30 points. They received the same score for their second dance of the night, a Viennese Waltz to “Humble and King” by Tim McGraw.

Heading into the finale, Lauren is the only competitor who has not yet received a perfect 10 score from any of the judges.

At the top of the semifinals leaderboard was Ally Brooke and Sasha with 59 points. Kel Mitchell and Witney were in second place with 57 out of 60, and Lauren tied for third with Hannah Brown and Alan’s 54.

2. Lauren Is Currently Single, but Gleb Is Married With 2 Kids

While fans of Dancing With the Stars love a good showmance between celebrity and dance partner, don’t expect anything romantic to arise between Lauren and Gleb. Although Lauren has admitted on the show that she is currently single (she broke up with comedian John Crist just before DWTS season 28 began airing).

Gleb, on the other hand, has been married to his wife Elena Samodanova since 2006 (Elena is also a professional dancer and choreographer); the couple have two kids together. In 2018, he told Entertainment Tonight “I have the best wife because she’s very supportive. She supports what I do, we do the same thing. It’s kind of having the same goals. She has crazy ideas, and I say, ‘Let’s make it happen.’ But she is the one who kind of starts it all.”

3. Lauren Danced Through Rib Injuries, With the Support of Gleb

About halfway through the competition, Lauren revealed after her Halloween-themed dance that she had fractured 3 ribs and was surprised that judge Carrie Ann Inaba was complimenting her core strength because of that injury. She didn’t say much more about the extent of her injury, except that “They don’t feel great.” Her partner Gleb simply added “I’m so proud that she got through it. We had tough week.”

Reflecting on the experience of dancing through her injuries, Lauren wrote on Instagram “No pain. No gain. We are pushing through and doing our best for y’all this week. Who needs healthy ribs when you get good hugs from Gleb when you need them? Lol. @glebsavchenkoofficial Is the best partner in the world. He’s got my back. Literally. Being on @dancingabc has made me a stronger person in every way. It has tested me mentally, spiritually, and physically. I am so proud of how far I have come in this time. I am going to leave this experience a much better woman than when I started. Thank you, Gleb, for your patience, hard work, and belief in me.”

4. Gleb Has Never Won a Mirror Ball Trophy Before

If Lauren and Gleb win the mirror ball trophy at the end of season 28, that will be Gleb’s first ever DWTS win. Even though Gleb has been competing as a pro on the celebrity dance competition since season 16, he has not won any of his 6 seasons (season 28 is his seventh).

The closest he’s gotten to victory was with another country star as his partner. In season 23, Gleb and Jana Kramer finished in fourth place.

5. Lauren Shared a New Song on the Show, in a Performance That Honored Her Late Stepfather

In one of the season’s most emotional moments, Lauren and Gleb performed a number that honored Lauren’s stepdad on the anniversary of his passing. The pair danced to a new original song written by Lauren, entitled “The Other Side.”

After the tear-jerking performance, which the judges praised both for its skillfulness and vulnerability, Lauren wrote on Instagram “Last night was the most healing moment of my life. I have never been more proud of myself. What a true gift God gave me to share Sam’s story. He was a light in this world and will live on forever through this dance and my new song, The Other Side. I will never be able to express the gratitude I have for @glebsavchenkoofficial and @dancingabc for letting me share my stepdad’s beautiful life and story.”