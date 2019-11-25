Lauren Alaina’s Ex-Boyfriend John Crist Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Lauren Alaina is one of four celebrity finalists on this season of Dancing with the Stars. The 25-year-old singer is staying focused on her performances, even though she’s got a lot on her plate these days. In early November, Alaina’s ex-boyfriend, John Crist, was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

The couple broke up in mid-September, just before Alaina started performing on Dancing with the Stars.

Alaina Says She Hasn’t Spoken to Crist

In an interview with ET’s Lauren Zima last week, Alaina spoke out for the first time about the allegations. She said, “I have not talked to him recently, no. But I wish him and everyone in his story the best… I’m not really involved in that.”

Speaking specifically about their breakup, she added, “A breakup is always hard, but I’ve just been really focused on myself and dancing each week and doing my best.”

In early November, Crist was accused of sexual misconduct by five different women, who shared their experiences with the comedian in a Charisma News story. A section of the story reads, “The allegations include, but are not limited to, individually sexting multiple women during the same time period, initiating sexual relationships with married women and women in committed relationships, offering show tickets in exchange for sexual favors and repeatedly calling these women late at night while drunk.”

After the story broke, Crist replied to Charisma in a statement that read:

“Over the past number of years, various women have accused me of behavior that has been hurtful to them. While I am not guilty of everything I’ve been accused of, I confess to being guilty of this—I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people who I love the most. I have violated my own Christian beliefs, convictions and values, and have hurt many people in the process. I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness. I have also hurt the name of Jesus and have sought His forgiveness. Over several recent years, I have privately sought and received regular professional treatment for my sexual sin and addiction struggles. I’m committed to getting healing and freedom from my sin and have decided to cancel my remaining tour dates this year and to postpone all future commitments in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally and physically. Those closest to me—my family, team and close friends—have known about this battle for some time, and now you do too. I’m ashamed of my behavior and I’m so sorry for hurting so many people. I don’t blame anyone but myself. I’m responsible for my actions and I’ve repented and am taking full ownership. I realize it will be difficult for some people to ever forgive me, and I accept that as a result of my bad decisions and actions. My entire career has been lived out on stage, and even though I’ve shared many of my life struggles with my audiences, I’ve lived in constant fear of the darkest parts of my life being exposed publicly. My greatest fear has been that those who have loved and supported me would hate me if they knew everything about me. I now humbly seek forgiveness and mercy and love—not just for me, but for those I’ve hurt along my path. I’m so sorry.”

Alaina & Crist Dated for a Few Months in Early 2019

Alaina and Crist dated in 2019 for about four months before calling it quits.

Prior to Crist, Alaina was engaged to longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins. Their engagement announcement came in July 2018, but was called off six months later. In a joint statement, the former couple shared, “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to start our own fresh, new chapters of our lives.”

Crist, the son of a pastor, is the creator of a number of Youtube sketches that focus on Christian subculture. He has also opened for A-list comedians like Jeff Foxworthy, Dave Chappelle, Seth Meyers, Tim Hawkins, and Anjelah Johnson.

Crist has canceled his upcoming tour and his Netflix special, “I Ain’t Prayin’ For That”, is on hold.

