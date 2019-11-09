Legoland, Six Flags & Sesame Place Discounts on Veterans Day 2019

Legoland Resorts and Six Flags parks are honoring Veterans Day with special offers. In addition to being open throughout the holiday, both plan unique events to show off the importance of the holiday. Unlike other park options, Sesame Place will not be open for the Veterans Day weekend.

Legoland Resorts

Legoland Resort in Florida is offering veterans free admission from November 1st through November 25th. Any veteran can purchase up to six additional tickets for family and friends at a reduced rate. On Veterans Day, the park is giving out American flag wristbands to eligible service personnel. The wristband wearer is entitled to 10% discounts on all purchases, except alcoholic beverages. They also receive a free picture with the purchase of a picture and two-for-one deals on selected carnival games.

Legoland hotel offers its own military discounts when booked online. Valid military I.D. or similar proof of service is required at the time of check-in.

Legoland Resort in California is providing additional discounts for military personnel. Hotel stays can be reserved through the resort’s website. Single ss well as resort hopper tickets are also discounted. Active-duty personnel are encouraged to visit their nearest military ticket office in the United States to take advantage of these offers. Selected specials may be booked online, but valid military I.D. is required.

Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari

The park is giving veterans free admission with a valid I.D. Family and friends may also enter the park at discounted rates. On Veterans Day, Six Flags Great Adventure honors military service with an opening ceremony at the fountain. A kids tent will also be up during the afternoon. All children at the park are invited to take part in coloring stations, photo opportunities, and other giveaways.

Six Flags Over Georgia

At Six Flags Over Georgia, the weekend is devoted to Veterans Day. Saturday and Sunday are designated as Veterans Appreciation Days. All veterans receive free admission and their family members get 50% off of their tickets. Meal offers are also available at a discounted rate. Tickets must be bought at the front gate and military I.D. is required.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Discovery Kingdom is honoring military service with Heroes Days. Throughout the weekend, demonstrations and special events are planned to showcase the importance of military service. Active-Duty military, veterans, and first responders are all eligible for free park admission. Everyone who takes advantage of the deal can bring up to three guests for half price.

Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags St. Louis is offering free admission to military personnel with valid I.D. Family and friends can also get discounted admission. To receive the special admission offers, the purchaser must go to the front gate.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

A special military discount is offered on tickets to the park and Hurrican Harbor. Only four tickets can be purchased under this deal. Guests who want to take advantage of this offer must go to selected ticket booths at Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor. These deals are available past the Veterans Day weekend.

Sesame Place

sesame Place is not open for the holiday weekend. When the park is open, Veterans get discounted tickets to Sesame Place. An Active-Duty and reservist personnel are entitled to one complimentary admission per year. This special offer also extends to direct descendants. Purchasers who want to buy these reduced price admission tickets must go through their selected military base or use the Sesame Place website.