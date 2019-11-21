Why Fans Think Seal Is the Leopard on ‘The Masked Singer’

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is in full swing, with impressive celebrities singing in disguises before a panel of star judges and an in-studio audience. But who are the celebs under the masks?

One of the characters still in the mix is the Leopard. Many believe that the “Kiss From a Rose” singer Seal is the Leopard. Even judges Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are going with Seal as the disguised celebrity’s identity. Could this be true?

Read on below for our reasons why Seal could be the Leopard.

Seal’s Age and Height Match the Leopard

Gold Derby has reported that the Leopard stands at 6′ 4″ tall, the same height as Seal. In addition, the number “1963” appears in the clues for the Leopard on the show. Perhaps this is referring to Seal’s birthday, since he was born in London, England on February 19, 1963. Being born in England would also explain the Leopard’s English accent.

The Leopard Has Dealt With Harsh Conditions

Seal had a rough childhood, which could also be “harsh conditions,” as he spent time in foster care and also had a physically abusive father, according to The Guardian. The Leopard also said that he set himself free when he was a teenager. He said that he chose to “just be me”.

Seal Used to Work for McDonald’s

On the show, one clue was that the Leopard worked for a fast food restaurant at some point and Business Insider has reported that Seal used to work for McDonald’s.

The White House Was a Clue for the Leopard

So, does Seal have any political pull? Is he rubbing elbows with the President? On the show, the Leopard said, “The security here reminds me of the secret service — and I should know, I’ve been spotted with the president.”

According to Cosmopolitan, the clue about the White House could be in reference to the “official White House seal,” as pointed out by a fan online. Seal … Get it? Another Twitter user named RockGameGirl stated that Seal “had controversy with the president of Chechnya”, so that could be the reason for the presidential clue.

In 2011, Seal caught backlash for serenading the president of Chechnya, according to Billboard. The backlash is because of the leader being accused of orchestrating brutal extrajudicial killings and abductions, as reported by The Guardian.

Seal Has Four Kids

One of the clues the Leopard gave on the show was that his “little ones” will be so surprised when they find out the Leopard is him. Seal has four children.

A Newspaper Headline Referenced a Seal Song

A newspaper was shown in the clues for the Leopard on the show and the headline read “Crazy Game Ends with Win for the Leopard”. Seal has a song called “Crazy”, which could be the clue here, according to Cosmopolitan.

Seal Works for a Camera Company

Womans Day reported that one of the Leopard’s clues was a camera and Seal is an ambassador for the camera company Leica.

In addition to Seal, some of the other guesses for the Leopard have been Jamie Foxx and Billy Porter.

Tune in to watch The Masked Singer on Fox, on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

