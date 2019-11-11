Lifetime’s ‘A Sweet Christmas Romance’: Where It’s Filmed, the Cast, & Watching Online

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called A Sweet Christmas Romance. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, where it was filmed, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘A Sweet Christmas Romance’ on TV or Online

A Sweet Christmas Romance premieres Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When food stylist Holly (Adelaide Kane) returns home for Christmas, she learns that Loretta (Loretta Devine), the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery, is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. Holly enters, despite not being much of cook. When a local baker named Brad (Greyston Holt) also enters the contest, the two adversaries end up cooking up something special together for the holidays.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

A Sweet Christmas Romance was filmed in Canada, according to IMDb. Filming locations include Vancouver, British Columbia. This is a popular location for holiday films. The studio where it was filmed is on Franklin Street, and the movie filmed in August.

The Cast for ‘A Sweet Christmas Romance’

Adelaide Kane stars as Holly. She starred in Hallmark’s A Midnight Kiss last year. Her many credits include Once Upon a Time (Ivy/Drizella), Reign (Mary Stuart), Teen Wolf (Cora), Neighbours (Lolly), and more.

Greyston Holt stars as Brad. His man credits include Batwoman (Tyler), Chesapeake Shores (Jay), The 100 (Marcus Kane II/Gavin), A Very Country Wedding, Somewhere Between (Kyle), No Tomorrow (Mikhail), A Puppy for Christmas, See No Evil 2, Motive, Cedar Cove, Alcatraz, Durham County (Ray Prager Jr.), The 4400, Smallville, and more.

Loretta Devine stars. Her many credits include Black-ish, Family Reunion (Amelia ‘M’Dear’ McKellan), Doc McStuffins (Hallie), The Trap, Jingle Belle, Supernatural, The Carmichael Show (Cindy Carmichael), Being Mary Jane (CeCe), A Very Larry Christmas, The Doc Files (Hallie), The Client List (Georgia), Grey’s Anatomy (Adele), The Soul Man, State of Georgia (Aunt Honey), Eli Stone (Patti), Boston Legal, Everybody Hates Chris, Boston Public (Marla), The PJs (Muriel), Roc (Cynthia), A Different World (Stevie Rallen), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are: