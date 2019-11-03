Lifetime’s ‘Always & Forever Christmas’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Always & Forever Christmas (originally just called Forever Christmas), and it promises to really put you in the mood for the holidays. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, where it was filmed, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Always & Forever Christmas’ on TV or Online

Always & Forever Christmas premieres Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When marketing exec Lucy (Lawson, Hamilton) learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, “Forever Christmas,” she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. But once she is back in Vermont, she begins to understand why her grandfather’s shop is so special with the help of local diner owner, Scott (Ghanimé, The Bold Type) and the magic of a Christmas stranger from the north (Broderick, Sharp Objects, Sabrina the Teenage Witch). Executive Producers are Sheri Singer (Death of a Cheerleader) and Howard Braunstein (Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story) with Juliette Hagopian (I am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story) as the producer.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

Always & Forever Christmas was filmed in Canada, including Winnipeg, Manitoba; Selkirk, Manitoba; Stonewall, Manitoba; and Trappist Monastery Provincial Park, according to IMDb.

The movie was wrapped at the end of August, according to a post from MadLib Casting.

Here’s a photo of some behind-the-scenes shoots in Stonewall, Manitoba.

Director Siobhan Devine's FOREVER CHRISTMAS, set to air on Lifetime Nov. 3, in night shoots in Stonewall, Manitoba. pic.twitter.com/5j7El1ApiU — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 23, 2019

Lifetime's FOREVER CHRISTMAS shooting in Stonewall, Manitoba. (And, given the signage, this is one movie I would expect would NOT undergo a post-filming name change.) pic.twitter.com/0Eebvi3IEt — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 21, 2019

And here are some photos from filming in Winnipeg.

Director Siobhan Devine's FOREVER CHRISTMAS, starring Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanime and Cari Wong, has wrapped in Winnipeg. It will debut on Lifetime, Nov. 3. pic.twitter.com/VmVoGqlcLy — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 30, 2019

Director Siobhan Devine has cozies up to some cuddly companions between scenes on the set of FOREVER CHRISTMAS for Lifetime, starring Lexi Lawson and Mark Ghanime. pic.twitter.com/fcvEgwB804 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 25, 2019

One day of filming was called “shooting people talking the car day.”

Director Siobhan Devine shared a pic from the set of FOREVER CHRISTMAS last evening, calling it a, "shooting people talking in the car day." Also spotted in the Lexi Lawson-Mark Ghanime starring film, Cardi Wong! When will this guy get to be the holiday movie lead?!? pic.twitter.com/UcnHwsdTTi — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 27, 2019

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

The Cast for ‘Always & Forever Christmas’

The movie stars Lexi Lawson as Lucy. Her credits include Power, The Mentalist, What Would You Do?, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and more.

Mark Ghanime stars as Scott. His credits include Private Eyes (Dr. Ken Graham), Christmas with a View, The Bold Type, Reign (Don Carlos), Slasher, Quantico, Helix (Major Sergio Balleseros), Killer Photo, Soldiers of the Apocalypse (Daniel Goose-Egg), The Hunters, Emily Owens MD (Dr. Albagetti), Arrow, Supernatural, and more.

Beth Broderick stars as a mysterious stranger from the north. Her credits include Sister of the Bride, The Fox Hunter, Sharp Objects (Annie B), Romance at Reindeer Lodge, A Perfect Christmas List, Under the Dome (Rose), Lone Star, Bad Actress, Lost (Diane Janssen), Castle, The Closer, Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Zelda), Teen Angel, The 5 Mrs. Buchanans (Delilah), Hearts Afire (Dee Dee), Glory Days (Sheila), and more.

Cardi Wong stars as Randall. His credits include Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Hideo), Flip that Romance, One Winter Proposal, Christmas Pen Pals, Road to Christmas, Supergirl, What We Once Were (Matt), Lucifer, Frequency, Beyond, The Magicians, and more.

Stephanie Sy stars as Rose. Her many credits include Nikola Tesla and the End of the World (Harriet), Radio Christmas, Woke, Christmas at the Plaza, The Perfect Match, Fractured, Legends of Tomorrow, A Christmas in Tennessee, iZombie, Channel Zero, Hellcats, Tayo the Little Bus, and more.

Sheri Singer and Howard Braunstein are the executive producers. Juliette Hagopian is the producer.