Lifetime’s ‘Christmas 9 to 5’: Cast, Where Filmed, & How to Watch Online

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Christmas 9 to 5. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Christmas 9 to 5’ on TV or Online

Christmas 9 to 5 premieres Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: ““Jennifer (Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9 to 5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams. It’s a Christmas she will never forget. Christmas 9 to 5 is produced by MarVista Entertainment with Larry Grimadli and Danielle von Zerneck serving as executive producers.”

‘Christmas 9 to 5’ Was Filmed in Canada

Christmas 9 to 5 was filmed in Canada, according to What’s Filming. Here are some behind-the-scenes photos.

Tiya Sircar wrote: “In anticipation of the premiere of #Christmas9to5 (THIS SUNDAY ON @LIFETIMETV! 🙌🏽), I thought I’d share some #behindthescenes photos taken during the shoot. I got to work with some uber-talented Canucks (and a couple of Americans, too) and had the loveliest time making a li’l Christmas magic this past summer up in the #GreatWhiteNorth. Oh, and did I mention #GeorgeWendt is in this movie?? Living. Legend. Y’all. 🤩 Hope you guys tune in this Sunday night. Be sure to lemme know what ya think!”

The Cast for ‘Christmas 9 to 5′

Tiya Sircar stars as Jennifer. She’s filming The Fugitive right now. She also stars as Vicky/Denise/Eleanor on The Good Place and as Kate on Spirit Riding Free. Her other credits include Christmas Lost and Found, Supergirl, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (voice), Alexi Inc. (Rooni), Rebels Recon (Sabine), The Crazy Ones, Witches of East End, The Vampire Diaries, and more.

George Wendt stars as Manny O’Quinn. His credits include VFW, Peyton’s Places, The Goldbergs, Bliss, Eddie’s, The Greatest American Hero, Clipped (Buzzy), The Seven Year Hitch, A Christmas Wedding Date, Merry In-Laws, Cubed, Family Guy, Modern Men (Tug), Saturday Night Live, Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Mike Shelby), Madigan Men, The George Wendt Show, Cheers (Norm), and more.

Joe Dinicol stars as Jack Desmond. His credits include Arrow (Rory), Blindspot (David,) Saving Hope (Thomas), Halt and Catch Fire, Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. Mitchell Spencer), Betas (Trey), My Babysitter’s a Vampire, Flashpoint, The LA Complex (Nick), Life with Derek (Truman), Train 48 (Zach), Rideau Hall, Anatole, and more.

Lara Jean Chorostecki stars as Mia Desmond. Her credits include Designated Survivor (Beth), X Company (Krystina), Hannibal (Freddie), Haven, Copper (Sybil), Camelot (Bridget), Dan for Mayor, The Listener, and more.

Sheila McCarthy stars as Rose Stark. Her credits include The Umbrella Academy (Agnes), Star Trek Discovery, The Detail, Backpackers, Ice Girls, A Fighting Man, The Ron James Show, Murdoch Mysteries, Little Mosque on the Prairie, Puppets Who Kill, The Stone Angel, Emily of New Moon (Laura), Picket Fences (Sue), Free Willy (Annie), Rupert, Four on the Floor, and much more.

Doug MacLeod stars as Fritz Desmond. His credits include It Chapter Two, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Salvation, Shadowhunters, People of Earth, Rogue, Dark Matter, Designated Survivor, Bitten, Covert Affairs, Copper, Warehouse 13, and much more.

