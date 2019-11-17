Lifetime’s ‘Christmas in Louisiana’: Learn Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Christmas in Louisiana. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, where it was filmed, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Christmas in Louisiana’ on TV or Online

Christmas in Louisiana premieres Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “The Winter Family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, Louisiana, and Sarah Winter (Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception. When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Kelly) and her grandparents (Wallace and Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season–and a little romance– with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Daggs III). Christmas in Louisiana premieres November 16 at 8pm ET/PT.”

The Movie Was Filmed in New Iberia, Louisiana

Christmas in Louisiana was filmed in on location, right where the plot takes place. Yes, this holiday movie was filmed in New Iberia, Louisiana, The Advocate reported. It was shot for 16 days in August, so the producers had to work some special effects magic to get the beautiful wintery feeling of a cold Christmas.

CHRISTMAS IN LOUISIANA, starring Jana Kramer, Percy Daggs III and Moira Kelly, continues to shoot in New Iberia. Look for it on Lifetime, Nov. 16. pic.twitter.com/MfvWRXNq0X — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 30, 2019

An outdoor dance sequence had to be filmed indoors because it was raining so much while they were filming. The dance scenes were filmed at the Gouguenheim Bed and Breakfast, The Advocate shared. Additional sites included:

Bayou Teche

Bouligny Plaza

Main Street stores

CHRISTMAS IN LOUISIANA has wrapped in New Iberia, La. Look for it on Lifetime, November 16. pic.twitter.com/63gOGuhZWc — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 1, 2019

Unlike many holiday movies, this movie allowed the town and its stores to keep all their real names for the movie.

New Iberia will be featured in a Christmas movie being produced for the Lifetime Channel. I’ll have more tonight at 5&6 on how one local business says this is great exposure for the area. pic.twitter.com/AUJxOIjuSW — Kendria LaFleur (@KendriaLafleur) July 22, 2019

Many storeowners decorated their buildings themselves for the movie.

Could not be prouder of my daughter @writeralys! Should be a great time in New Iberia tomorrow night for the premier of the new Lifetime movie she wrote Christmas in Louisiana! https://t.co/UUdVLgD7Xu — Derek Ponamsky (@DerekPonamsky) November 13, 2019

Additional locations, shared on Iberia Travel, include:

The Christmas Boat Parade was on Bayou Teche

A “drive around” portion was filmed on New Iberia’s historic Main Street

Evangeline Theatre/Sliman Center for the Performing Arts on 129 E. Main Street is the location of the Sugarcane Christmas Festival and the location of a winter dance.

Shadows-on-the-Teche on 317 E. Main Street was the setting of the holiday market.

New Iberia City Hall on 457 E. Main Street was another setting for the holiday market.

Bayou Teche Museum on 131 E. Main Street was mostly for outside shots. It was also a break area for actors and crew.

Bayou Teche Trading Company on 301 W. St. Peter St. was another setting in the movie.

Gouguenheim on 101 W. Main St. is a beautiful building featured in the movie because of its large circular window.

Pelicans on the Bayou on Jefferson St. was closed one day for its large open space and for boat parade scenes.

Belanger House on 815 E. Main St. was a family home in the movie. (It was also the city’s first Postmaster’s home.)

The Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion was packed Thursday night despite cold and windy weather for the premiere of a Lifetime movie filmed earlier this year in New Iberia. https://t.co/BrXc6I38eY — The Daily Iberian (@DailyIberian1) November 15, 2019

New Iberia got to screen the movie early on Thursday night at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, The Daily Iberian shared.

The Cast for ‘Christmas in Louisiana’

Jana Kramer stars as Sarah Winter. Her credits include Support the Girls, Christmas in Mississippi, Country Crush, One Tree Hill (Alex Dupre, for 43 episodes), Approaching Midnight, Entourage (Brooke), 90210 (Portia), Private Practice, Friday Night Lights (Noelle), CSI, and more.

Moira Kelly stars as Sarah’s mom. Her credits include Drop Dead Diva, Girl in the Bunker, The Resident, Twin Peaks: The Missing Pieces (Donna Hayward), One Tree Hill (Karen Roe), Law & Order, The West Wing (Mandy), To Have & To Hold (Annie),

Dee Wallace stars as Sarah’s grandmother. Her credits include The Gift of Christmas, After Emma, The Wrong Mommy, Just Add Magic (Grandma Rebecca), The Wrong Teacher, Every Other Holiday, Closure, Lifeline, The Whispers, General Hospital (Patricia Spencer), Grimm, Switched at Birth, Troubled Child, Sons & Daughters (Colleen Halbert), The New Lassie, Nothing Is Easy, and numerous roles on movies.

Barry Bostwick stars as Sarah’s grandfather. His credits include Sherlock by M. Watson, Worst Extra Ever (Milt), A Christmas Miracle (Santa Dean), Undercover Brother 2, Santa Girl, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (George), Milo Murphy’s Law, Incredibles 2, Still the King (Coy), Inside the Extras Studio (Milt), Three Days in August, Home Run Showdown, Murder? (Barry Bostwick), Cougar Town (Roger), Scandal (Jerry), Research (Dr. Rust), Phineas and Ferb, Glee, Til Death, Law & Order SVU (Oliver Gates), Spin City (The Mayor for 145 episodes), War and Remembrance (Lady Aster), and more.

Percy Daggs III stars as Luke (the former Mister Christmas.) He might be best known for his role as Wallace Fennel on Veronica Mars, including the newest season just released on Hulu in 2019. His other credits include The New Adventures of Peter and Wendy (Jas Hook for 23 episodes), Undone, Casa Vita, iZombie, Play It Again Dick, Murder 101, Southland, The Guardian, Freaks and Geeks, and more.

Also starring in the movie are: