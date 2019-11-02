Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Reservations’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Christmas Reservations. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Christmas Reservations’ on TV or Online

Christmas Reservations premieres Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Hart) is the event coordinator at her family lodge. She plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her college sweetheart, (Chavira) now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love.”

The Movie Was Filmed in Lake Tahoe

Christmas Reservations was filmed on location in Lake Tahoe. Melissa Joan Hart talked to Parade about the filming. She said the locations were beautiful. “When you’re having fun behind the scenes, it really translates to the audience and they can see that joy,” she said.

Hart is also an executive producer for the movie.

Ricardo Chavira shared some photos on Instagram showing how beautiful the scenery was where he filmed.

Here are some behind-the-scenes pictures from Hart.

The Cast for ‘Christmas Reservations’

The synopsis for the movie reads: “It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Melissa Joan Hart) is the event coordinator at her family lodge. She plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her college sweetheart, (Ricardo Chavira) now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. Christmas Reservations is produced by Hartbreak Films and Cineflix International.”

The movie stars Melissa Joan Hart as Holly. Her many previous credits include The Casagrandes, No Good Nick, The Loud House, A Very Nutty Christmas, A Very Merry Toy Store, CarGo, God’s Not Dead 2, Melissa & Joey, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and much more.

Ricardo Chavira also stars in a lead role in the movie. His credits include Kevin Can Wait, Scandal (Francisco Vargas), Jane the Virgin (Bruce), Santa Clarita Diet (Dan), Welcome to the Family, Desperate Housewives (Carlos), Six Feet Under, and more.

Markie Post stars in the movie. Her credits include The Kids Are Alright, Four Christmases and a Wedding, Chicago PD (Barbara Bunny Fletcher), Rack and Ruin, Transformers Prime, Scrubs (Lily), Odd Man Out (Julia), Night Court (Christine Sullivan), and more.

Michael Gross stars. His many credits include The Affair, Grace & Frankie (Jeff), The Stanley Dynamic, C Street, Anger Management, Suits, Dan Vs, The Young and the Restless (River Baldwin), The Drew Carey Show, Tremors, ER (John “Jack” Carter Jr.), Family Ties (Steven Keaton), and much more.

Gigi Rice stars as Kay. Her credits include No Tomorrow, Army Wives (Marda), Do Over, Significant Others, and much more.

Nida Khurshid stars as Preena. Her credits include The Laundromat, Adversity, For the People, Game Shakers, and more.

Moonie Fishburn stars as Dadi. This is one of her first major credits on IMDb, plus Ensemble, Arranged, Killer Confessions, and Tabloid.

Eric Grooms stars as Leo DeMarco. This is his first major credit on IMDb.

Ted McGinley also stars. His credits include The Baxters, No Good Nick, The Outcasts, The Bridge Part 1 and 2, A Mother’s Rage, Mad Men, Breakin In, Hope & Faith, Justice League, The West Wing, Married with Children, Dynasty, Hotel, Happy Days, and much more.