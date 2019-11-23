Lifetime’s ‘The Magical Christmas Shoes’: Cast, Where Filmed & How to Watch Online

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called The Magical Christmas Shoes. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘The Magical Christmas Shoes’ on TV or Online

Magical Christmas Shoes premieres Friday, November 22, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “A pair of magical shoes step into Kayla Hummel’s (Karpluk) holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love too. Magical Christmas Shoes is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

‘The Magical Christmas Shoes’ Was Filmed in Canada in August

The Magical Christmas Shoes had to use a lot of magic to get that Christmas feeling. The movie was filmed in Cambridge, Ontario in August, Kitchener Today shared.

🎬 More camera crews are headed to #cbridge! Filming for a Christmas movie will take place Aug. 10-12 & 15 on Ainslie St. N between Thorne & Dickson. Intermittent traffic stoppages may occur. Details: https://t.co/IsZS01A8L3 pic.twitter.com/ENjhS7aavI — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) August 8, 2019

Production included Ainslie Street North, with some scenes at Reid’s Chocolate, Candy and Nut Shop. Another location was a home on Blenheim Road.

Here’s their post during filming:

The areas were decorated with artificial snow banks and lots of holiday lights, Kitchener reported.

The Cast for ‘The Magical Christmas Shoes’

Erin Karpluk stars as Kayla Hummel. Her credits include Slasher (Heather/Kaili for 10 episodes), Holly Hobbie (Katherine, 16 episodes), Concrete Evidence, Framed for Murder, Rookie Blue (Juliet), Riftworld Chronicles (Kim), Saving Hope (Sonja), Delete, Supernatural, Being Erica (Erica for 54 episodes), Christmas Lodge, Life Unexpected (Alice), Flashpoint, Bionic Woman, Godiva’s (Kate for 19 episodes), Battlestar Galactica, Glory Days (Cal), and more.

Damon Runyan also stars. His credits include Star Trek: Discovery (Ujilli), My Mother’s Killer Boyfriend, Anon, Very Very Valentine, Christmas Festival of Ice, Sound of Christmas, Gangland Undercover (Charles), Prisoner X, Haven, The Husband She Met Online, Nikita, Degrassi: The Next Generation (Coach Carson), and more.

Drew Nelson stars as Mark. His credits include When Hope Calls (Daniel), Diggstown, My Mother’s Killer Boyfriend, Fahrenheit 451, The Girlfriend Experience (Matt Cusick), People of Earth (Kurt), The Strain (Matt Sayles), Total Drama All Stars (Duncan/voice), InSecurity, Flashpoint, Lost Girl, Girlstuff/Boystuff (Jason), and much more.

READ NEXT: Lifetime’s ‘Random Acts of Christmas’: Cast & How to Watch Online