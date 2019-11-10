Lifetime’s ‘Radio Christmas’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Radio Christmas. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, where it was filmed, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Radio Christmas’ on TV or Online

Radio Christmas premieres Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter (Pulliam) is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Desperate to increase her numbers and get promoted outside of Radio Christmas – a year-round Christmas station, Kara seeks to uncover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa, an anonymous benefactor that saved all of Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family, community, love and of course, Christmas.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

Radio Christmas was filmed in Canada, despite the story taking place in Philadelphia. IMDb lists one of the filming locations as being Winnipeg, Manitoba, which is also a popular location for many Hallmark films too.

Stonewall, Manitoba is another filming location for this movie. Keshia Knight Pulliam told UPI about the timing of the filming: “I think that it’s really hard not to be in the Christmas spirit when you’re doing one of these movies, when you’re surrounded by all of the decoration, the snow and the trees and the light. So, it was a lot of fun and, of course, my family travels with me when I work. So my daughter was there and she just loved seeing all of the decorations.”

The movie was filmed in February, UPI reported, while it was still winter.

The Cast for ‘Radio Christmas’

Keshia Knight Pulliam stars as DJ KAra Porter. Her many previous credits include 3 Year Plan (Tracey), Jingle Belle, The Waiting Room, Will to Love, The Love Letter, House of Payne (Miranda), The Cosby Show (Rudy Huxtable), Christmas at Water’s Edge, A Different World, and much more.

Michael Xavier stars as Scott. His many previous credits include Northern Rescue (Paul Simmons), Shazam!, Private Eyes, Killer High, Taken (the TV series), Her Stolen Past, Heartland, The Bold Type, Bitten (Logan Jonsen), Be My Valentine, Rookie Blue, The Best Years (Delman), and more.

Also starring in the movie are: