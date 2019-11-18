Lifetime’s ‘Random Acts of Christmas’: Cast & How to Watch Online

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Random Acts of Christmas. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Random Acts of Christmas’ on TV or Online

Random Acts of Christmas premieres Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, investigative journalist, Sydney (Cahill, Hometown Christmas, How I Met Your Mother) meets a competing reporter, Cole (McGarry, When Calls the Heart), who ignites her Christmas spirit and captures her heart, but may not be the man he claims to be. Also stars Jaclyn Smith (Charlie’s Angels) and Patrick Duffy (Step by Step).”

The Cast for ‘Random Acts of Christmas’

Erin Cahill stars as Sydney. Her many credits include Hidden Chambers, Love Fall & Order, LA’s Finest, Hometown Christmas, Last Vermont Christmas, Criminal Minds, 911, Stitchers (Stephanie), Hush Littel Baby, Resident Evil: Vendetta, Wingman, Red Widow (Felicity), Necessary Roughness, Saving Grace (Kendra), General Hospital (Cassandra), Free Ride (Amber), and more.

Kevin McGarry stars as Cole. His credits include When Calls the Heart (Nathan Grant), A Very Corgi Christmas, When Hope Calls, Heartland (Mitch), Winter Love Story, Hometown Holiday, Autumn Stables, Taken, A Song for Christmas, Love at First Bark, Saving Hope, Open Heart (Timothy Hudson), and more.

Jaclyn Smith stars. Her credits include CSI, Charlie’s Angels (Kelly), Hope & Faith, The District (Vanessa), Becker, MADtv, Family Album, Christine Cromwell (Christine), The Bourne Identity, George Washington, and much more.

Patrick Duffy stars. His credits include American Housewife, Welcome to Sweden (Wayne), The Fosters, Dallas (Bobby Ewing), The Bold and the Beautiful (Stephen), Touched by an Angel, Step by Step (Frank), and much more.

