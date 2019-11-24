Lifetime’s ‘Twinkle All the Way’: Cast, Where Filmed & How to Watch Online

Lifetime is premiering a new Christmas movie from “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series. The newest movie is called Twinkle All the Way. Read on to learn more about the movie, how to watch it on TV and online, where it was filmed, and meet the cast.

How To Watch ‘Twinkle All the Way’ on TV or Online

Twinkle All the Way premieres Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific.

To find out what channel Lifetime is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Lifetime is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “To pull off a spectacular Christmas themed wedding at the exclusive Snowview Lodge, wedding planner, Cadence Clark (Drew) – joins forces with Henry Harrison (McPartlin), co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. Cadence and Henry, both single parents of young daughters, grow closer as they contribute to each others’ projects – Cadence with the wedding and Henry with his high-profile client, Mrs. Sutton (Warren), and her annual VIP Christmas Eve party. However, a snow storm threatens to wreak havoc on the wedding. But with help from Henry, family, and some holiday magic, Cadence may just be able to pull off the wedding and perhaps fall in love along the way. Twinkle All the Way premieres November 23 at 8pm ET/PT.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Lifetime live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Twinkle All the Way was filmed in Canada in July & August

Based on Instagram posts shared during filming, Twinkle All the Way was filmed in Canada, including in Toronto, in July. So the producers had to use some Christmas magic of their own to give the movie the holiday feeling viewers love.

Here’s a post shared by Ryan McPartlin.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

Brian Sills wrote on August 9: “After three weeks of sweaty days, 30C / 90F degree heat, a lot of fake snow, a ton of laughs & silliness we are heading into our final day of shooting this (not so) little Christmas movie for the Lifetime Channel! It’s been just a blast working with these folks.”

Sarah Drew tagged her posts #ChristmasinJuly.

The Cast for ‘Twinkle All the Way’

Sarah Drew stars as Cadence Clark. Her credits include Christmas Pen Pals, Indivisible, Cagney and Lacey, Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. April Kepner for 202 episodes), Mom’s Night Out, Seattle Grace, Tug, Miami Medical, Glee, Mad Men (Kitty Romano), Numb3rs, Private Practice, Medium, Everwood (Hannah for 38 episodes), Daria (28 episodes), and more.

Ryan McPartlin stars as Henry Harrison. His many credits include LA’s Finest (Patrick), Hunter Killer, Ghosted, Heaven Sent, Devious Maids (Kyle), The Flight Before Christmas, Salvation, Sequestered (Ryan), Mystery Girls (Det. Duane Freeman), Hart of Dixie (Carter), Daybreak (Eric), Holly’s Holiday, Chuck (Devon ‘Captain Awesome’ Woodcomb for 88 episodes), Living with Fran, Passions (Hank Bennett for 379 episodes), and more.

Lesley Ann Warren stars as Mrs. Sutton. Her credits include American Princess, The Bay House, The Cool Kids, Blunt Talk, Community, In Plain Sight (Jinx for 28 episodes), Desperate Housewives (Sophie), Will & Grace (Tina), Crossing Jordan, The Practice, Evergreen, Pearl, Mission: Impossible TV series, Dr. Kildare, and much more.

Brian Sills stars as Lex Harrison. His credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Blue Bloods, Elementary, Bikini Moon, Crashing, Mr. Robot, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Cleary Herzlinger: Ruthie

Isla Elizabeth Grimes: Mary

Mark Ghanime: Danny

Nicki Whitely: Avery

Andrew Bushell: Sam

Rachael Crawford: Millie Abbott

Patrick Haye: Bruce Abbott

Jaclyn Vogl: Ms. Lynda

Delano Thagard: Toby

Kaiya Edwards: Adelaide

Mark Irvingsen: Park Ranger Chris

READ NEXT: Lifetime’s ‘Random Acts of Christmas’: Cast & How to Watch Online