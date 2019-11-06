‘Limetown’: TV Episode Release Time & How to Watch Online

Limetown is the new hit on Facebook Watch that you need to see if you haven’t watched it yet. Based on the popular podcast, the series explores the mysterious disappearance of more than 300 of the world’s top scientists from a research facility and small town in Tennessee. They disappeared in 2004, and now the niece of one of the missing is trying to figure out what happened.

Limetown is an amazing hit that you don’t want to miss. If you liked Lost, The Leftovers, Fringe, or other shows with an intriguing mystery at the heart of the series, then you’ll definitely like Limetown.

Episode Release Time

Two new episodes release every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Eastern/2 p.m. Central/12 p.m. Pacific. On Wednesday, November 6, Episodes 7 and 8 are releasing at that time.

On Wednesday, November 13, Episodes 9 and 10 are releasing at that time. These are the last two episodes in season one.

Episode 7 is called “Acceptable Loss.” The synopsis reads: “After an unexpected visit, Lia questions whether or not to continue the investigation.”

Episode 8 is called “Scarecrow.” The synopsis reads: “Limetown survivor Deirdre Wells reveals what incited The Panic.”

How To Watch Online

You can’t watch Limetown on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon. It’s not on any of those streaming services. Limetown is only available to watch on Facebook Watch. The good news is that Facebook Watch is free.

To watch the series, all you need is a Facebook account. New episodes will be posted on the Limetown Facebook page here. Just “Like” the page and then under “Following” click “See First” to have all the Limetown updates show up first on your timeline.

You can also watch directly on the show’s Facebook Watch page here. Just click “Follow” on the page.

If you’re on mobile, open Facebook and tap “watch” in the menu. Then search for Limetown.

If you’re on desktop, then go to Facebook.com/watch and search for Limetown. Or go to the show’s Facebook Watch page here.

If you’re on a TV, download the Facebook Watch app on your device and search for Limetown. Or you can stream the show from your phone to a TV on the same Wifi network by tapping the Wifi icon when watching the episode in full screen.

If you have an Apple device and are watching there, you can also mirror it onto your TV.

Right now, only Season 1 is available on Facebook Watch. The show has 439,000 followers, but the episodes are getting a lot more views than that. Episode 1 has 19.1 million views and even the most recent episode, Episode 6, already has 2.6 million views.

The series was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

It’s very possible the series will be renewed for a second season. It’s getting a lot of views and great reviews. Plus, the podcast it’s based on already finished Season 2 in December 2018, so there is plenty of source material for the TV series to continue.