Is Lindsay Arnold Back on DWTS Tonight?

Personal tragedy struck Lindsay Arnold last week. The professional dancer and Dancing with the Stars partner stepped away from the limelight after her mother-in-law died suddenly. This has led many fans to speculate as to whether Arnold will return for tonight’s episode, or if she will continue to be absent. Should fans expect to see her take the stage?

According to People, Arnold will be not be dancing with partner Sean Spicer tonight. She will be absent for a second consecutive episode, as she is still mourning her loss and spending time with family. Spicer will instead be dancing with Jenna Johnson, who filled in for Arnold last week. Johnson and Arnold are close personal friends, and Johnson showed her support for the dancer on social media.

Lindsay Arnold Will Not Be Dancing with Sean Spicer During Tonight’s Episode

“Tonight I dedicate this dance to my best friend @lindsarnold, who trusted me to dance with Sean this week,” she wrote on Instagram. “Lindsay, I would do anything for you girl. Sending so much love and prayers to you and your family during this hard time.” Johnson competed earlier in the season with performer Karamo Brown, but both were eliminated.

Arnold issued a lengthy statement regarding her DWTS absence on Instagram. “I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away. Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be,” she wrote.

Arnold’s Friend Jenna Johnson Will Dance In Her Place

“I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time,” Arnold added. “I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you for all your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”

Spicer has also been supportive of Arnold’s decision to be with her family. “It’s Saturday morning. Just found out that Lindsay’s mother-in-law has passed away,” he said during a promo video. “I’m lucky her friend, Jenna, is going to step in. My heart goes out to Lindsay, her husband, Sam, and their family.”

Arnold Has Not Yet Said When She Plans to Return to DWTS

Spicer and Arnold have been the most controversial duo of the season due to the fact that they remain active despite having consistently low scores. Spicer talked to People about the controversy, and how he and Arnold are constantly trying to improve their routines. “I knew what my scores were and I knew how the rest of the cast did,” he admitted. “To be called out first was just a massive relief. For me, this week was about bouncing back from last week and showing Lindsay that all of her hard work had paid off.”

“I know how hard everyone else is working too,” Spicer added. “You feel bad because you’ve seen their progression. It’s tough. It’s this mixed emotion we’ve had for the past few weeks, where we’re watching someone you’re close to and watch them go when your scores weren’t as high.”

Arnold has not yet said when she plans to return to Dancing with the Stars.