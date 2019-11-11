Little Caesars & Cicis Pizza Veterans Day 2019 Deals

Little Caesars and Cicis Pizza are both offering specials on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.

You can find Little Caesars locations and hours here.

Little Caesars has a promotional officer for Veterans Day 2019. “Sponsor will give away free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combos … Sponsor will give away one (1) $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo®… which includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product, on November 11, 2019 … to each veteran or active member of the United States military (limit one (defined below)) who comes into a Participating Store…between 11:00:00 a.m. and 2:00:00 p.m. (local time) and mentions this offer at the check-out counter along with presenting proof of service.”

The site continues, “Offer good during each Participating Store’s 11:00:00 a.m. to 2:00:00 p.m. window…on November 11, 2019 or while supplies last, whichever occurs first. Offer expires and will not be redeemable after 2:00:00 p.m. (local time) on November 11, 2019. THIS MEANS THAT YOU MUST PLACE YOUR ORDER NO LATER THAN 2:00:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME). IF YOU PLACE YOUR ORDER AFTERWARDS EVEN IF YOU WERE IN LINE AT 2:00:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME), THE OFFER HAS EXPIRED AND WILL NOT BE FULFILLED. Offer redeemable only in Participating Stores and not redeemable in any manner other than provided herein, including, but not limited to, via online, app or delivery.” You can read more here.

Cicis Pizza is offering “a free unlimited buffet to active and retired military with ID on November 11,” reports Military.com. You can find more details on the deal here. A coupon is necessary and available at the previous link. A valid active duty or retired military ID are required.

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

There are other remembrances around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

However, there would be more wars, sadly, and after World War II and the Korean War, there was a move to expand the day to honor all veterans.

