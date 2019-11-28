Is Little Caesars Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Little Caesars Pizza will likely be closed on Thanksgiving this year, so if you’re looking for a slice of pizza to hold you over until dinner, or if a traditional Thanksgiving meal isn’t your thing, you might be out of luck (unless you planned ahead). Little Caesars is usually closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter Sunday each year, so you’ll have to wait until Friday to snag that $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza.

Although many Little Caesars locations will be closed on Thanksgiving this year, especially in smaller towns and cities, some stores may remain open with limited hours, depending on your location. Since the pizza restaurant is chain-operated, the hours and holiday schedule may vary, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by. Thrillist reports that Little Caesars will remain open today, while several stores have confirmed over the phone that they are closed, so again, it likely depends on your location.

Keep reading for details on Little Caesars’ holiday hours of operation:

Little Caesars is Open For Most Other Federal Holidays

Little Caesars is generally open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and is open slightly later on weekends. Again, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Little Caesars’ store hours by clicking here.

Some Little Caesars restaurants in larger cities may remain open on Thanksgiving to accommodate a larger demand. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Little Caesars’ restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

HSH adds that restaurants like Little Caesars often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days,” the site states. “In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Little Caesars Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

The Global Chain Began With a Blind Date Between the Founders

Little Caesars was founded in 1954 after Mike Ilitch and Marian Bayoff went on a blind date arranged by Mike’s father. According to the Little Caesars’ website, the couple quickly fell in love and were married within a few short months. In 1959, the couple invested their life savings into their first pizza store in Garden City, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

“Marian carefully recorded Little Caesars very first sales in a spiral notebook,” the website continues. “In 1962, the first franchise opened in Warren, Michigan. The business decision to expand through franchising paved the way for Little Caesars to become the fastest growing pizza chain in the U.S. and an internationally known brand.”

By 1967, the founders opened their first store in the city of Detroit, and by 1969, the company was celebrating the opening of its 50th restaurant. That same year, Little Caesars went international after opening its first store in Canada. Today, the company has stores in all 50 states and 18 international markets, according to the site.

Mike and Marian have always considered their Little Ceasars’ employees as one big family, and Marian considers the restaurant chain her “eighth child.” You can read more about the history of the pizza chain here.