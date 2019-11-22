Lizzy & Daniel, Love After Lockup Update: Are They Still Together?

Lizzy and Daniel, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met before Daniel went to prison, while he was working the drive-through window of a BBQ restaurant. Although the couple quickly hit it off, Daniel was arrested shortly after they sparked up a romance, so the two continued to date for nearly four years while Daniel was behind bars.

Lizzy and Daniel were already dealing with plenty of issues before the cameras started rolling, including the fact that Daniel refused to get clean while he was locked up. Lizzy often butted heads with Daniel’s mother, and the two have dealt with some unresolved issues regarding an ex, so the couple has had a rocky road to happiness throughout their time on the show.

So what’s going on with the couple today? Are they still together or have they gone their separate ways since the cameras stopped rolling? Here’s what we know about Lizzy and Daniel’s relationship today (Warning: spoilers regarding Lizzy and Daniel’s currently relationship status ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you):

The Two Were Hoping to Start a Family

Although the reality couple faced many ups and downs throughout their time on the show, Lizzy told OK Magazine that she and Daniel had wanted to start a family at one point during their relationship. During an October episode of the show, Lizzy was disappointed when a pregnancy test came back negative, but Daniel appeared relieved.

“In that episode, Daniel was talking about how he wasn’t ready to be a father,” Lizzy told the publication. “But in all the letters he wrote to me he was talking about how he wanted to have a family, he wanted to get married and he wanted to go at a fast rate. He did a 180 on me.”

Despite their rocky relationship, Lizzy was still hopeful for a future with her prison beau at the time of the interview. She added, “If I could have things my way, Daniel and I would be getting married, we’d be buying a house, we’d be moving forward.”

Both Stars Confirmed a Split Several Months Ago on Social Media

Lizzy and Daniel both confirmed a split a few months ago, after several photos on Lizzy’s social media pages indicated she was single. According to Starcasm, Lizzy posted a selfie on May 23 with the caption, “If you can’t see the value of having me by your side, I won’t convince you,” while another photo in July read, “You coulda had a bad b-tch.”

In August, Daniel posted a picture of himself kissing a new lady, but WE tv quickly made him take it down after informing him that he was violating his nondisclosure agreement. According to Starcasm, Daniel was irked, and vented his frustration to fans on his Facebook page, writing “Honestly stupid I have to hide my relationship status do [sic] to media sh-t. Fu–ing over it,” followed by an angry face and a middle finger emoji.

Starcasm reports that Daniel is no longer with the woman he was kissing in the photo, so it’s unclear at this time if either of the reality stars are dating anybody new at this time.

