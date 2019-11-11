Longhorn & Outback Steakhouses: Veterans Day 2019 Specials

Today is Veterans Day 2019. This is the day when we honor people who have served our country, whether they are military veterans, active duty, or other military personnel. Many restaurants are saying “thank you” today by offering specials and discounts for veterans on Monday, November 11, 2019. Longhorn Steakhouse and Outback Steakhouse are among those restaurants offering specials today.

Longhorn Steakhouse Veterans Day Special

Longhorn Steakhouse is offering a free appetizer or dessert on November 11, 2019, plus 10 percent off the table’s total check. This is available to veterans or active service members who visit today, as long as they have proof of service such as a military ID or wearing a military uniform.

Longhorn Steakhouse also has other offers right now too. If you join their email club, you can get a free appetizer. You can also take part in over 30 lunch combos that start at $7.99.

Outback Steakhouse Veterans Day Special

On Monday, November 11, Outback Steakhouse is offering 20 percent off the entire check (starting November 8 through November 11) for any military member (veteran or active), police officer, firefighter, or first responders and their immediate family members. You must have a valid ID.

Throughout the year, Outback offers 10 percent discounts to military servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders. This is called the Heroes Discount.

Outback’s also currently offering steak and lobster starting at $15.99, an offer of a $10 gift card for every $50 in gift cards purchased, and a chance at winning a trip to the Outback Bowl. Customers can also get a free Bloomin’ Onion on Mondays each time Kevin Harvick finishes in the top 10 of any Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. And on Wednesdays, you can get steak, fries, and beer (or Coca-Cola) for $10.99. If you join Dine Rewards, you’ll earn rewards every time you dine at Outback. And AARP members always can save 10 percent.

Outback has many additional specials that you can see here. You can also sign up for offers and rewards at the bottom of the webpage here.

The History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

On November 11, 1918, World War I was officially ended. On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued a special message about Armistice Day’s first anniversary. In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.