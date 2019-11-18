Loren & Alexei Pregnancy Details & Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, recently shared some big news – the couple is expecting their first child together. Loren announced on Instagram in October that she was pregnant alongside a handful of sweet maternity pictures, writing “We’re so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way! For those of you saying I’m pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!”

The reality stars currently feature on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk 2, TLC’s popular spinoff series that follows fan-favorite 90 Day stars discussing current episodes of the show. Loren and Alexei first featured on 90 Day Fiancé season three as well as the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Here’s what we know about the future Brovarnik baby and Loren’s pregnancy:

Loren Had a Tough First Trimester

The 90 Day Fiancé couple confirmed the pregnancy to People the same day Loren shared the news on Instagram. The mom-to-be called the news “a surreal moment in our lives” and gushed about how great Alexei has been during her first trimester.

“I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn!” Loren told People. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!”

She continued, “Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time. The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring!”

The Couple Conceived the Baby in Israel

The couple first met several years ago when Loren was on Birthright, and Alexei was her group’s paramedic. The two quickly fell in love and Alexei proposed after just 10 days together. The two actually conceived their child in Israel, according to Loren.

“The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us,” she told People. “We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!” She ended her statement with the sweet hashtag #babybrov.

Alexei is also ecstatic to be a father. “Yes it’s tru we are pregnant couldn’t be more excited, I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY!!!” he wrote alongside his own photo slideshow,

