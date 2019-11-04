Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood: Is Apryl Jones pregnant?

L

ast week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood had everyone buzzing about Apryl Jones and Lil’ Fizz’s secret relationship… because it’s not so secret anymore. But the biggest news came in the previews for the Nov. 5 episode, which made it look like Apryl tells Lil Fizz that she’s pregnant.

So, is Apryl Jones really pregnant?

According to an interview with the Domenick Nati Show, the answer is no.

Last Wednesday (Oct. 30), Jones was asked point-black on Nati’s show if she’s really pregnant and she says, “Am I pregnant? No. … No, I’m not, and I definitely would have no problem coming out about the fact of me being pregnant because I was pregnant twice [before]. It’s such a beautiful blessing and gift, and I wouldn’t be ashamed of that.”

The two kids she is referring to are her two children with Omarion, a former LHHH cast member who happens to be Lil Fizz’s friend and B2K bandmate.

Apryl Jones Slams Moniece Slaughter "She's Unstable And Bipolar"https://twitter.com/KingOfContacts https://www.facebook.com/DomNatiShow https://www.instagram.com/DomNatiShow http://DomenickNati.com DomenickNatiShow@gmail.com 2019-10-31T03:20:08.000Z

In the interview, Nati also asked her about an alleged abortion, rumors about which started this past summer when social media influence Jerome Trammel tweeted that he heard Lil Fizz forced Apryl to have an abortion and then Moniece seemed to back up his claim.

“Oh my goodness. As far as that is concerned, I don’t know where that’s coming from. I’ve had two kids so that just goes to show you that I’m not going to kill my baby and I definitely would not kill my baby if I had one with Drew … if I get pregnant, we’ll take care of our child. As far as having an abortion, I have not had one, I’m not going to have one and that’s just it,” says Jones.

If you need further proof that Apryl is not pregnant, she recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram flaunting a super-flat tummy, so it seems kind of impossible that she’s been pregnant since July.

Either way, it looks like the Apryl-Fizz-Moniece drama will continue on Monday’s (Nov. 4) episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Moniece claims the relationship doesn’t bother her, in the Nati interview, Apryl says Moniece “is not a stable person,” saying that Moniece is “100 percent” still in love with Fizz and she “contradicts herself” about whether she wants Apryl and Fizz to be together or not.

So tune in Monday night to find out why Apryl seems to be saying she’s pregnant if she’s not pregnant, and what Moniece is going to do about this new relationship.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

READ NEXT: Are Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz Still Dating?