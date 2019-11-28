Macy’s Black Friday & Thanksgiving Sale Hours & Deals 2019

If you watched the Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, you saw the “Macy’s” name all over the place. But in addition to sponsoring that nationally televised holiday staple each year, Macy’s also partakes in a post-Thanksgiving feast tradition: Black Friday.

Macy’s stores offer items across a variety of departments and sell a number of different brands, so it’s a great one-stop-shop for your holiday gift purchasing. And with their Black Friday deals just weeks from Christmas, it makes sense to be doing your shopping when the products on your friends and family’s wishlist are being offered by the chain at a discounted price.

If you’re planning on shopping at Macy’s for Black Friday 2019, here’s what you should know about the hours they’ll be open, and what their best sales are:

Macy’s Thanksgiving & Black Friday Hours of Operation

Macy’s Black Friday sales begin in stores at 5pm on Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving). Many of their locations stay open as late as 2am for that initial wave of Black Friday shoppers. The next day, on the actual date of Black Friday (November 29), Macy’s stores open as early as 6am to accommodate shoppers. Bear in mind that store hours vary based on location; we recommend checking your local store’s hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours of operation to make sure they’re open when you’re planning to shop.

With approximately 584 Macy’s locations, with stores in 43 states, it is likely that there is a Macy’s near you. If there isn’t, or if in-person shopping isn’t appealing to you, Macy’s is also offering their Black Friday deals via their online website. Those sales have already begun, and you can take a look at all of their offers here.

Macy’s Black Friday Sales & Best Deals

Macy’s is offering a number of “doorbuster” sales in their Women, Men, Shoes, Home, Jewelry, Kids, Kitchen, and Beauty Departments. To shop them all, click here.

For those who are doing their Black Friday shopping online, Macy’s is offering free shipping on orders of $25 or more (excluding shipping on furniture or mattresses).