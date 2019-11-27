Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons & Floats Full Lineup 2019

The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is sure to be a big hit. The featured performer is none other than Celine Dion, with other appearances scheduled for Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Ciara, and many more.
But there are also going to be over 60 floats and balloons for viewers and spectators to feast their eyes on. New balloons in 2019 include Astronaut Snoopy (eighth version), Smokey Bear (second version), SpongeBob SquarePants (third version) with Gary the Snail, and Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham, plus a new giant novelty balloon of an enormous ice cream cone.
The parade is also inflating a “Blue Sky Gallery” balloon. This balloon class was introduced in 2005 and ran until 2012, then was revived in 2018. It transforms a work of contemporary art into a giant balloon. For 2019, the Blue Sky Gallery balloon is Love Flies Up to the Sky by world-renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
In addition to the new balloons, there will be over two dozen old favorites. The full list is as follows:
- Blue & White Macy’s Stars
- Blue Starflakes
- Candy Canes
- Chase from Paw Patrol
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Goku from Dragon Ball
- Gold Starflakes
- Harold the Fireman
- The Grinch
- Jett by Super Wings
- Olaf from Frozen
- Red & Gold Macy’s Stars
- Pikachu
- Pillsbury Doughboy
- Pumpkins
- Red Power Ranger
- Red “Believe” Stars
- Ronald McDonald
- Sinclair’s Dino
- The Elf on the Shelf
- The Nutcracker
- Trolls
- Wiggle Worm
- Yellow Macy’s Star
There are also seven “balloonicles,” which are balloons on vehicles rather than being handled by dozens of volunteers. The balloonicles include:
- Baby dinos
- Bulldog
- Go Bowling
- Mouse King
- Nutcracker
- The AFLAC duck
- Tough Guy
For floats, there will, of course, be the traditional Tom Turkey and Santa’s Sleigh, plus over 30 others:
- Blue’s Clues & You
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Home Sweet Home
- Coach’s Rexy in the City
- LEGO The Brick-Changer
- New York Life’s Toy House
- Sesame Workshop
- Spirit of America Big City Cheer
- McDonald’s Big Red Shoe Car
- Macy’s Central Park
- Elf Pets Christmas Cheer is Near
- Macy’s Cornucopia
- Balsam Hill Deck the Halls
- Entenmann’s Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop
- Kinder Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Green Giant Harvest in the Valley
- Hallmark Channel Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Delta Airlines Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree
- South Dakota Department of Tourism Mount Rushmore
- MassMutual NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom
- Sour Patch Kids Parade Day Mischief
- Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Macy’s Rocking Flamingo
- Macy’s Rocking Giraffe
- Macy’s Rocking Horse
- Macy’s Rocking Lion
- Macy’s Rocking Lobster
- Macy’s Rocking Moose
- Macy’s Rocking Tortoise
- Nickelodeon Shimmer and Shine
- Peanuts’ Snoopy’s Doghouse
- Kalahari Resorts Splashing Safari Adventure
- Universal Kids Playground
