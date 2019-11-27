Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons & Floats Full Lineup 2019

The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is sure to be a big hit. The featured performer is none other than Celine Dion, with other appearances scheduled for Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Ciara, and many more.

But there are also going to be over 60 floats and balloons for viewers and spectators to feast their eyes on. New balloons in 2019 include Astronaut Snoopy (eighth version), Smokey Bear (second version), SpongeBob SquarePants (third version) with Gary the Snail, and Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham, plus a new giant novelty balloon of an enormous ice cream cone.

The parade is also inflating a “Blue Sky Gallery” balloon. This balloon class was introduced in 2005 and ran until 2012, then was revived in 2018. It transforms a work of contemporary art into a giant balloon. For 2019, the Blue Sky Gallery balloon is Love Flies Up to the Sky by world-renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade | Love Flies Up To The Sky Balloon by Yayoi KusamaThe world’s most renowned female contemporary artist will take her iconic art to new heights as Love Flies Up to the Sky by Yayoi Kusama joins our Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. A Kusama creation, the balloon artwork was transformed into high-flying art by the artists of Macy’s Parade Studio, under Kusama’s exacting guidance. Watch now to learn more! For more details, visit macys.com/parade 2019-11-05T16:55:26.000Z

In addition to the new balloons, there will be over two dozen old favorites. The full list is as follows:

Blue & White Macy’s Stars

Blue Starflakes

Candy Canes

Chase from Paw Patrol

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Goku from Dragon Ball

Gold Starflakes

Harold the Fireman

The Grinch

Jett by Super Wings

Olaf from Frozen

Red & Gold Macy’s Stars

Pikachu

Pillsbury Doughboy

Pumpkins

Red Power Ranger

Red “Believe” Stars

Ronald McDonald

Sinclair’s Dino

The Elf on the Shelf

The Nutcracker

Trolls

Wiggle Worm

Yellow Macy’s Star

Macy’s Parade Studio Tour (Part 4): Paint and BalloonsGet a 360˚ view of our Macy’s Parade Studio! We get a quick lesson on how our Parade balloons are put together…and then it’s time to have a parade! (Watch out for more confetti!) 2016-11-02T15:03:08.000Z

There are also seven “balloonicles,” which are balloons on vehicles rather than being handled by dozens of volunteers. The balloonicles include:

Baby dinos

Bulldog

Go Bowling

Mouse King

Nutcracker

The AFLAC duck

Tough Guy

For floats, there will, of course, be the traditional Tom Turkey and Santa’s Sleigh, plus over 30 others:

Blue’s Clues & You

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Home Sweet Home

Coach’s Rexy in the City

LEGO The Brick-Changer

New York Life’s Toy House

Sesame Workshop

Spirit of America Big City Cheer

McDonald’s Big Red Shoe Car

Macy’s Central Park

Elf Pets Christmas Cheer is Near

Macy’s Cornucopia

Balsam Hill Deck the Halls

Entenmann’s Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop

Kinder Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Green Giant Harvest in the Valley

Hallmark Channel Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Delta Airlines Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree

South Dakota Department of Tourism Mount Rushmore

MassMutual NHL Most Valuable Hockey Mom

Sour Patch Kids Parade Day Mischief

Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Macy’s Rocking Flamingo

Macy’s Rocking Giraffe

Macy’s Rocking Horse

Macy’s Rocking Lion

Macy’s Rocking Lobster

Macy’s Rocking Moose

Macy’s Rocking Tortoise

Nickelodeon Shimmer and Shine

Peanuts’ Snoopy’s Doghouse

Kalahari Resorts Splashing Safari Adventure

Universal Kids Playground

The 2019 Singing Christmas Tree Float Has A New Look | Macy’s ParadeNot only did the float get a new look with dancing lights & an upgraded design, our carolers will be sporting new fashion. We’ve partnered with our own private clothing label, Charter Club, to outfit the choir in something warm & stylish. Featuring Fair Isle, bold plaid and buffalo checks, these sweater designs celebrate the holidays in a fun way and perfectly complement our Singing Tree family. 2019-09-16T14:56:50.000Z

