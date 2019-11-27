Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Route & Road Closures 2019

The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is fun for families all across the country, but it is especially fun for those native New Yorkers (or tourists) who brave the cold to watch all the festivities in person. For those of you headed to Manhattan to celebrate Turkey Day, here’s what you need to know about this year’s parade route.

The 2019 route covers 2.5 miles of the Big Apple, beginning at the corner West 77th Street and Central Park West at 9 a.m. ET — but there is no public viewing at this spot. The parade travels south alongside Central Park and public areas begin at West 75th Street and continue through West 59th Street.

At Columbus Circle in the Southwest corner of Central Park, the parade turns east onto West 59th Street for two blocks, then continues south on 6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 38th Street.

Tip: You should avoid watching the parade on 6th Avenue between 34th and 38th Streets and on 34th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues because that is where the national television broadcasts are set up and they limit spectators’ views.

At the corner of 6th Avenue and 34th Street, the parade turns west for one block to finish in front of Macy’s at Herald Square. But there is no public viewing here either. Macy’s grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.

As for road closures, here is the list of which roads will not be opened before, during and following the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, according to the Department of Transporation website.

Formation

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Route

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous

40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street

8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

